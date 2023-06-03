NZ Breakers close in on Lithuania's Mantas Rubstavicius for Next Star spot – report

Mody Maor and the New Zealand Breakers are reportedly looking to Lithuania for their ‘23-24 Next Star.

The New Zealand Breakers are set to take a new direction with their Next Stars player for the 2023-24 Australian NBL season, according to reports out of Europe.

Writing for the BasketNews website, Donatas Urbonus has reported that the Breakers are close to signing 21-year-old Lithuanian prospect Mantas Rubstavicius as part of the NBL’s Next Stars programme.

The 1.98m guard from Lietkabelis Panevezys has captured the attention of NBA scouts throughout 2022-23 and is understood to be keen to lift his exposure via a season in the highly rated Australian league.

He is currently ranked at No 54 on ESPN’s 2024 mock NBA draft – an intake set to include Bronny James, the son of hoops legend LeBron James.

If the Breakers did bring in the Lithuanian sharpshooter it would be a pivot for the Auckland-based club who have had two French players and an American as their three previous Next Stars.

In 2019-20 the Breakers brought in US prospect RJ Hampton as part of the programme, and he was subsequently drafted at 24 and traded to the Denver Nuggets. He is currently contracted to the Detroit Pistons.

In 2021-22 France’s Ousmane Dieng played for the Breakers as a Next Star, and was drafted at No 11 (via trade) by the Oklahoma City Thunder; and this past season compatriot Rayan Rupert lined up under the programme and is projected to be picked around 19 in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Rubstavicius has a solid pedigree and is considered one of Lithuania’s top prospects for his age. He averaged 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 17 minutes for Lietkabelis Panevezys in the Lithuanian league.

He has already appeared for the Lithuania senior national team in World Cup qualifying play, scoring 12 points in 16 minutes against Hungary, and averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for his country at last year’s European under-20 championships.

The NBL's Next Stars programme is a collaboration between the league and clubs that allows young players to showcase their games ahead of entering the NBA Draft.