Anatomy of a roster rebuild: Smoke, mirrors and rebuilding the NZ Breakers

Mody Maor took the Breakers to the cusp of their fifth championship in ‘22-23. Now he reforms for another shot.

Mody Maor would have loved to bring the band back and give his ‘22-23 Breakers another shot at an Australian NBL championship they came just minutes from nailing last March. In a perfect hoops world, that would have been a no-brainer.

But Maor does not operate in a blue-sky basketball environment. He’s second-year head coach of the NBL’s only non-Australian club with the second-lowest budget in the league (the salary cap is around $A1.8 million, and the Breakers tend to come in under). They form squads on the proverbial smell of an oily rag, with the aid of smoke, mirrors and whatever else they can use to turn, well, not a lot into something significant.

That’s why none of the Breakers’ three outstanding imports who led the charge to an unlikely five-game championship series against the Sydney Kings will be back for ‘23-24. It’s not through lack of desire – Maor would have them all back in a heartbeat, and the players treasured their time in New Zealand – but realities are realities.

Everything adds up. Except the dollars. Those the Breakers simply cannot match in the case of Jarrell Brantley, Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon who have springboarded out of the Aussie NBL into more lucrative opportunities elsewhere in the hoops world.

Brown is currently playing in the French league’s final series for Metropolitans 92 alongside imminent No 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama, and just averaged 14.0 points in their 3-1 semifinal series victory over ASVEL, including a memorable game-2 late triple to seal victory.

His value in the rich European market has skyrocketed significantly.

Brantley was picked up at the end of the Aussie NBL season by the Utah Jazz for a 10-day contract (that paid him petty much his season stipend for the Breakers), and is now back on the NBA radar, while Pardon is being recruited by big-spending Japan clubs who value quality bigs.

The Breakers have also seen veteran backup centre Rob Loe choose retirement over a new downgraded contract, and have moved on from Otago Nuggets big Sam Timmins.

“At the end of the grand final it’s a very sad feeling … almost a heartbreak,” Maor tells Stuff from his Breakers HQ office in a peak behind the scenes of the roster-building process. “I’m not a guy who sits down and processes. My process is to get back to work. There’s a lot we need to do better. I need a physio, a doctor, I need to fix the gym, I need pre-season games, and two assistant-coaches … and the roster is a big part of it.”

The Breakers have made two moves since their game-5 77-69 defeat to the Kings in Sydney (they led 66-59 with 7 minutes remaining, then hit the wall). They re-signed star point guard Will McDowell-White, beating off a handful of fellow NBL clubs, and re-upped skipper Tom Abercrombie for one more year at the age of 35.

Those two, along with the on-contract Izayah Le’afa, Cam Gliddon, Tom Vodanovich and Dan Fotu, form the “local core” for ‘23-24. There are three imports, a Next Star and two more local spots to fill … and soon..

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Breakers owner Matt Walsh celebrates with his head coach after they took the grand final series to a fifth game.

“Bringing the band back was never our goal. It’s unattainable,” explains Maor. “If my goal is to create continuity, I need to sign players who aren’t that good, or further back in their development. It’s not what I want. We want great players in the building.

“Most teams have 65-75% turnover every year. Teams that don’t are the ones who pay the most. I know seven or eight clubs in the NBL who can offer more money than I can. And everywhere else in the world can offer a lot more.

“Basketball players have a short window to fulfil dreams and to make money. Nobody leaves hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table because they have fun, or did well somewhere.

“Last year we recruited players we felt were very good, but hadn’t been able to show it because of certain circumstances. We believed in our ability to create structure to allow them to show this, allow us to win, and in turn allow them to further their careers.

“That’s exactly what happened, and what is going to happen again and again and again.”

You push the coach on the concept of continuity. It’s tough to find imports like Brantley, Brown and Pardon. Shouldn’t every stone be turned to get them back?

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Will McDowell-White was the No 1 priority for the Breakers this off-season. Now his help must be found.

“Continuity is a buzzword for people that don’t understand sport,” he responds. “It doesn’t exist. There are five months between seasons. It’s a fluid market. You want to keep guys you really like … but the process works the other way round.

“We are battling from a budget standpoint some juggernauts, so we need to be smarter. It starts with defining how we want to play, and then forming a vision for it. Then comes the practical. What are the pieces you need to add to fulfil that vision and compete at a high level?

“The first step, and No 1 priority, was to retain Will … There is no local who can replace him. He’s elite, young, has size, competes, he’s a great person, and one of the sharpest, most instinctive decision-makers I’ve worked with. He’s the best local point guard in the NBL.”

Now these extra pieces have to be pursued. “You go to market to find the right people. It’s never going to be exactly what you want, so you adjust and adapt. This adjustment is an ongoing process.”

It’s also exhaustive. Maor shows us a chart packed with names of potential imports at every position. It is colour coded, showing groups of players who fit best together. It has been arrived at via hours and hours of watched video and conversations with scouts and agents.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Mody Maor: ‘Continuity is a buzzword for people that don’t understand sport. It doesn’t exist.’

The courting of imports only really starts now, with big European clubs reconfiguring, and NBA outfits starting to plot summer league and training camp rosters. Maor accepts he won’t get Brown, Brantley or Pardon back, but uses them in the recruiting of their replacements, both as examples, and sounding boards for prospects.

Then there’s the swathe of Kiwis coming out of college. At first glance the Breakers appear to be sitting on their hands, with Sam Menenga snapped up by Cairns (to join fellow Kiwi Sam Waardenburg), teenager Dontae Russo-Nance joining the Webster brothers and Hyrum Harris in Perth, and Flynn Cameron aligning with Melbourne.

But Maor is aware of them all, and has a relationship with many. “There are 10 to 15 kids in college every year from New Zealand, there are six kids who left to play high school basketball in the US. There’s a talent pool growing and emerging, and I want all of them to aspire to be Breakers. I want it to be their pinnacle outside of the NBA.”

But there are realities. Last year the Breakers chose Fotu over Waardenburg. The latter wanted guaranteed minutes Maor was not prepared to offer. This year Menenga sought a starting spot. “I don’t guarantee starting positions for anybody,” says Maor. ”I had my best scorer (Brown) coming off the bench.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Breakers enjoyed Barry Brown Jr while they had him. But now he’s playing with Victor Webanyama.

“OK, there’s Waardenburg and Finn Delany (both playing in Germany). Who’s better? We’ll know in a year, make a decision and I’ll sign one of them. Same with Menenga or Yanni Wetzell. Duke it out and I’ll sign the best. This is home for the best Kiwis, but sometimes we have to wait to get them here.”

Other factors loom. Character is big in Maor’s books. Potential. Ambition. He wants people who are highly motivated. Chips on the shoulder are a bonus.

Then the fit is assessed. Maor wants another perimeter creator in ‘23-24, and that’s been a driver. The local market didn’t throw the right person up, so it’s now on the import wish-list. That means he needs a local big to soak up serious minutes. Always adjusting.

Plus the dynamic changes. “Last year nobody knows who I am; nobody knows what this team is going to be like. The Breakers stink for three years … now people want to come. But what about the money?”

It’s a gruelling process sifting through name after name after name to find the hidden gems. But they’re there. Brantley and Brown were uncovered last year. Maor knows there are more just like them. That smell of an oily rag can take you a long way.