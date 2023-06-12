Tall Black Finn Delany drops 23 as Bonn level German league finals at 1-1

Former Breakers forward: Finn Delany showed his class for Bonn in the German league final series.

Tall Blacks basketballer Finn Delany has uncorked some vintage form in the German league finals that bodes well for the upcoming World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old power forward, who will be a key figure in Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks when they bid to find a way out of a brutal World Cup pool alongside the US and Greece in the Philippines in August, was at his best when Bonn levelled the BBL (German league) finals series at 1-1 with a 104-75 victory over Ulm at home.

The former Breakers star poured in a game-high 23 points on some red-hot shooting to get Bonn back into the best-of-five series which now shifts to Ulm for the next two games.

It was a club-best haul for Delany in his first season with Bonn, and could not have come in a more timely manner.

The 2.0-metre Nelson product made 9 of 13 shots overall and converted 4 of 7 from beyond the arc to pace Bonn to a statement victory. He added 5 rebounds in a highly productive 25:18 on court.

Delany’s performance was the more notable in that it came after he was held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench in the series opener.

Delany, who left the Breakers to continue his career in Europe in 2022, has averaged 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds for Bonn in the German league, and 10.3 points and 4.7 boards in their victorious European Champions League campaign.

Cameron will assemble his Tall Blacks when the New Zealand NBL wraps up in late-July to launch preparations for the World Cup which will be staged in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.