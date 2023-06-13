NZ Breakers hail signing of 'under-rated' Mangok Mathiang for '23-24 NBL season

Breakers coach Mody Maor believes he’s unearthed a hidden gem in the form of Mangok Mathiang as his key local big for the 2023-24 Australian NBL season and has not been shy about talking up his latest signing.

Maor followed confirmation of his roster addition by declaring the South Sudanese/Australian the “most-under-rated” player coming into the league for ‘23-24 and a cast-iron candidate for defensive player of the year honours.

The Breakers on Tuesday unveiled the 30-year-old, 2.08-metre Mathiang as the seventh member of their full roster for next season, with the well-travelled power forward/centre expected to cover big minutes across the two frontcourt positions.

Mathiang, born in Juba in what is now South Sudan, in central Africa, moved to Australia at the age of 7 as a refugee and played high school and college basketball in the US before embarking on a professional career that landed him briefly (four games for the Charlotte Hornets) in the NBA, and then to the G-League, Italy, Turkey, Australia and, most recently, Israel.

He has also played for the Australian Boomers at the international level.

The athletic big man played the last NBL season for the struggling Illawarra Hawks (averaging 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 25 games), and was released early to join Hapoel Eilat in Israel, where Maor has been watching him closely in a league he is more than familiar with. In his 11 games there, he averaged 11.1 points and 13.9 rebounds.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Breakers hope Mangok Mathiang, pictured right for the Hawks, can replace a lot of what Dererk Pardon brought.

For reference, Pardon, who was a dominant and highly-lauded starting centre for the Breakers in ‘22-23, averaged 9.2 rebounds a game over his season in the Israel league in 2021-22.

“In my opinion, Mangok will be the most under-rated player coming into the NBL this season,” said Maor, confirming his latest addition had made a “complete” recovery from the leg injury that hampered him for two full seasons.

“It was clear that playing last season for Illawarra, he was rounding into form before heading to the Middle East. In the last couple of months, Mangok has dominated the Israeli League.

“If he produces the type of numbers for us that he’s been posting in Israel, then we are talking about a strong candidate for NBL defensive player of the year.”

Essentially the Breakers are looking for Mathiang to inherit the role played so effectively by import Dererk Pardon last year, leaving them clear to use their three import slots to cover the shooting guard and two forward positions.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mangok Mathiang, pictured against the Breakers last season, has made a big impression in Israel.

Maor spelt out in a recent interview with Stuff that it was highly unlikely any of last year’s standout import trio would be back as they springboard off a championship series run with the Breakers to more high-paid gigs elsewhere.

And with Kiwi backup centre Rob Loe also off the table after his decision to retire, despite being in the form of his life in the New Zealand NBL, Maor was conscious of the need to land a quality local big.

Based on when he’s seen Mathiang produce in Israel, Maor believes he’s capable of making a Pardon-like impact at the Breakers.

“Mangok has impacted winning in every contract of his professional career,” said the second-year head coach. “In his first year overseas, he led Cremona to second place in the Italian league and its first Italian Cup. After some roster instability in Turkey (with Bahçeşehir Koleji), Mangok’s presence turned the team’s season around.

“In Israel, Mangok’s dominance completely changed his team’s defence which was the critical factor in them avoiding relegation. This, and his competitive fire, are what lead me to expect him to produce a defensive-player-of-year season for the Breakers.”

Mangok is the seventh player confirmed on Maor’s roster for NBL24, joining Tom Abercrombie, Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le’afa, Cam Gliddon, Dan Fotu, and Tom Vodanovich. European media reports have also indicated 21-year-old Lithuanian prospect Mantas Rubstavicius will be added under the Next Stars programme – expected to be conformed later this week.

The Kiwi club still has three imports and one more local still to come.