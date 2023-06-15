No Bull: Daniel Sokolovsky guides Franklin into the NBL championship picture

Daniel Sokolovsky learnt a lot from a season under Mody Maor, and is now putting it into action in the Kiwi NBL.

Daniel Sokolovsky had the second best seat in the house for the Breakers’ Australian NBL heroics in 2022-23, and now hopes to go one better as head coach for the Franklin Bulls as they bid for a first ever Kiwi league triumph.

Sokolovsky, who hails from Brooklyn, New York, is a well-travelled coach, having joined the Breakers as an assistant under Mody Maor after two years in the same role in Russia, a year apiece in Israel and Germany and then his debut season in the No 1 job in Slovakia.

But he hasn’t had to move far for his next opportunity, shifting just south of Auckland to step into the top job for a Bulls outfit that has strong links with the Breakers. He has taken with him full roster player Dan Fotu, as well as import Jarrell Brantley and guard Jayden Bezzant who were part of the training group at Atlas Place as the Kiwi club made it all the way to a thrilling championship series against the Sydney Kings.

And it’s so far so good for the new-look squad Sokolovsky has assembled in Franklin – in just their fourth year in the NBL – as they sit equal second on 8-4, just a win behind pace-setting crosstown rivals the Auckland Tuatara, as the Kiwi league heads towards the closing stretch of the season.

That’s been achieved with marquee 2.13-metre centre, and Tall Blacks hopeful, Tyrell Harrison (averaging a double-double of 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds) missing a big chunk of the campaign as he recovers from a fractured wrist. He has just had the cast removed and could be back in around three weeks.

That, aligned with the youthful nature of his group, their relative inexperience as professionals, a pre-season compromised by the Breakers’ playoff run and some late roster changes (Kiwi Matt Freeman and import Jared Wilson-Frame have both been mid-season arrivals) have served up a testing road the Bulls have navigated mostly well.

NZ Breakers Mody Maor's assistant has shifted to Franklin for the Kiwi NBL

“We’ve had to take some challenges in our stride, and have integrated some new players, and faced some difficulties. We definitely think our best basketball is still ahead of us,” Sokolovsky told Stuff. “But we’ve given ourselves a shot – and I think that’s all any team ever wants. We’re in the mix ... considering this group has been together two and a-half weeks since Matt arrived, and we’ll become new again once Tyrell gets re-integrated, we’re not in a bad spot.”

In a season he says has been a “rich experience”, one of the aspects Sokolovsky has enjoyed is the chance to work closely with Fotu whom the Breakers will be looking towards to take a major step up in 2023-24.

The 23-year-old younger brother of Tall Blacks star Isaac is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals this season, and the Bulls chief has seen positive signs as he’s taken on a changed role caused by Harrison’s injury.

“Dan is a young and promising talent, with physical tools and intensity, and is a high-character guy,” said Sokolovsky. “We’re happy he’s getting this opportunity with the Bulls to play a more significant role. We wanted to play him at 4 and get some reps at 3 to expand his perimeter game, but the needs of this team have forced him into playing out of position at 5. He’s been a consummate pro in this regard. He’s hunting above his weight class in every matchup. We’ve asked a lot of him, and he’s tried to meet that.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jayden Bezzant goes up for the shot in the Bulls’ NBL game against the Taranaki Airs in New Plymouth.

Freeman too, with his size (2.07m) and experience (three years in the German second division) has also been a key addition, finding his feet off the bench behind a solid unit headed by Fotu, Brantley, Isaac Davidson, Dom Kelman-Poto and import Rickey McGill.

Next up for the Bulls, off a tough 100-87 road loss to the Tuatara, are the Southland Sharks in Franklin on Sunday.

“Every game in this league is massive, every game is our championship,” said Sokolovsky of a tight competition from top to bottom. “You have maybe the best player in the league coming to town in Jeremy Kendle, so this game gets our undivided attention and we should have no shortage of motivation.”

As for a coach who has had what you might call a busy year?

“It’s a rare privilege to wear both hats within a calendar year,” says this son of two eastern European Jews who fled the old Soviet Union because of anti-semitism to settle in Brooklyn. “The experience I’ve gotten with the Breakers has been amazing. Mody is exceptional at the job, and learning from him first-hand and now getting to apply it has been invaluable.

“Mody is a quality person who cares about his people. You just don’t want to let the guy down. There’s loyalty and appreciation there, and it’s a two-way street I’m really looking forward to year 2.”

But first there is a Kiwi NBL title to shoot for.

NBL round 10:

Thursday 7pm: Nuggets v Rams at Edgar Centre, Dunedin

Friday 7pm: Giants v Hawks at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Saturday 5pm: Jets v Airs at Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North

Saturday 7pm: Tuatara v Sharks at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Sunday 4pm: Saints v Airs at TSB Arena, Wellington

Sunday 6pm: Bulls v Sharks at Franklin Pool & Leisure, Franklin

Standings: Tuatara 9-3, Rams 8-4, Nuggets 8-4, Bulls 8-4, Saints 6-6, Sharks 5-7, Hawks 5-8, Giants 4-8, Jets 4-8, Airs 3-8.