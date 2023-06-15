Tall Ferns buoyed by message from Mary Goulding ahead of Fiba Asia Cup campaign

Mary Goulding sent a special message to her fellow Tall Ferns while on the road to recovery from her accident.

The Tall Ferns left for their Fiba Asia Cup buildup tour of Europe with heavy hearts and mixed emotions, but returned with a spring in their step after exchanging encouraging messages with squadmate Mary Goulding.

Goulding missed the tour after being involved in a serious car accident in Rangiora on May 20 that left her fighting for her life in Christchurch Hospital. The 26-year-old former Fordham University and Mainland Pouākai standout has since made an encouraging recovery after spending some time in a critical condition, and was able to swap messages with her team-mates while they were in Europe getting ready for the pivotal Asia Cup tournament in Sydney (June 26-July 2).

Goulding’s accident had a serious impact on the Ferns who struggled initially to find a path forward while their team-mate was battling for her survival. She had fought back from an Achilles tendon rupture to put herself in the frame for this year’s campaign, and had made the requisite impression at the selection camp (just days prior to the accident) to have her set to add to her nine Ferns caps before fate intervened.

The Ferns initially heard that Goulding had made the first step on the path to recovery before their departure for a five-game buildup tour in Serbia and Turkey, and revealed via their social media accounts that they had been in contact with her while in Europe.

“With the squad currently in Istanbul after competing in friendlies against Serbia, Poland and Turkey, their thoughts have been with their absent team-mate as she continues to recover in Christchurch Hospital,” the Ferns posted.

“It was a video message from Mary herself – the first time the Tall Ferns had seen her since training camp a month prior – that surprised many of the squad prior to their second game against Serbia. In the video, Mary thanked her team-mates for their ongoing support and encouraged the girls to ‘go hard’ on the court.

“Mary’s parents, Tim and Jennifer, said that once Mary awoke from her coma she was keen to send something to the squad. ‘It was the first thing she wanted to do that day. She had read the article about the team [in Europe] and wanted to encourage the girls,’ said Jennifer.”

The Ferns responded to Goulding’s well-wishes by putting together a video of their own for Mary, with messages from each member of the squad to their absent team-mate.

A youthful Ferns squad lost four of their five games to strong European opposition but ticked off vital preparation ahead of the Asia Cup where they will be looking to finish in the top four to clinch a spot at the next stage of the Olympic qualifying process.

Acting head coach Jody Cameron said the Ferns had made key progress on a tour all about preparation.

“The international style of play and the physicality of this tour has been great,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity for those new players coming through the programme to perform at an elite level.

“Charlisse [Leger-Walker), Stella [Beck] and Penina [Davidson] are leading as the vets in the team, and everyone is responding [positively] to that leadership.”

Cameron highlighted the “consistent” play of youngster Tayla Dalton as another feature of the tour.

“We’ve had some successes and put some performance pieces together and can build on that over the next two weeks going into the Asia Cup,” she said.

The Ferns will name their squad of 12 for Sydney on Friday..

Tall Ferns European tour results: lost to Serbia 83-64; lost to Serbia 80-65; lost to Serbia 75-50; beat Poland 73-62; lost to Turkey 89-34.