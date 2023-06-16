Former Aussie standout Tahlia Tupaea set to make Tall Ferns debut at Asia Cup

Tauihi Aotearoa MVP Tahlia Tupaea is poised to make her debut for the Tall Ferns at the Fiba Asia Cup.

Former Australian age-grade standout Tahlia Tupaea’s recovery from a calf injury to make her much-anticipated Tall Ferns debut is the feature of Guy Molloy’s squad named for the Fiba Asia Cup in Sydney.

Molloy has brought in four key additions to the group that completed a recent five-game tour of Europe (four defeats, one victory) to prepare for the Asia Cup (June 26-July 2) that will double as the first stage of the qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tupaea, the 2022 Tauihi Aotearoa MVP, missed that trip because of a troubling calf injury but has been cleared to make her first appearance for the Ferns in Australia. Uncapped netballer Parris Mason, the experienced Josie Trousdall and Esra McGoldrick are the other callups who were not able to make the Europe tour.

The 26-year-old Tupaea, a star for the Northern Kāhu in the inaugural season of the Kiwi women’s league (averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals a game), is a dual qualified Kiwi/Aussie who has reclassified her international status via Fiba to be available for the Ferns.

Head coach Guy Molloy is rapt to have the accomplished guard, who represented Australia on the international stage at both under-17 and under-19 level, and has played in the WNBL since she was 15, available to line up at such a crucial event. The top four finishers in Sydney, where the Ferns have been drawn in a pool alongside China, Korea and Lebanon, go on to participate in the next stage of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

“The addition of Tahlia has given us just a different dimension of player we probably haven’t had before,” said Molloy of the hard-nosed playmaker. “Tahlia is still young and obviously very talented. She wants to go to the 2024 Olympics and this is the start of that journey for her.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Washington State star Charlisse Leger-Walker will spearhead the Tall Ferns' shot at a top-four finish at the Asia Cup.

Molloy, who could not tour Europe with the Ferns either because of his NBL commitments with the Southland Sharks, described it as a “new era” selection,

“I’m excited by the fact this is an excellent Tall Ferns team for now, and the Asia Cup in front of us, and also excited because of the number of fresh faces and athletic young talent we’re bringing in that mean it’s a Tall Ferns team for the future as well,” he said.

Penina Davidson (57 caps), Stella Beck (56), Charlisse Leger-Walker (36), Krystal Leger-Walker (23) and Josie Trousdell (36) form the experienced core of the group, though Molloy is excited about the chances for emerging young players such as Tera Reed, fresh off a professional stint in Europe, and US collegian Tayla Dalton to shine at the highest level.

“With Tayla and the other young ones there’s a real energy factor about them,” said Molloy. “There’s a step up in speed playing internationally and increased athleticism was important for us. Tayla can do a great job defensively, and keep someone in front of her, and it’s the same for Grace Hunter who is a fast and exciting young athlete.

“The addition of Parris, Ezra and Ritorya Tamillo also enhance our bigs. They’re young but they’ve got wing-span and height. This is a taller team than we had two years ago and a much more athletic team.”

The squad features three key players from the 2021 Asia Cup campaign; with Davidson the team’s leading scorer and rebounder (15.4ppg, 8rpg), alongside sisters Charlisse (11ppg) and Krystal Leger-Walker (4apg).

The Ferns will depart for Sydney on June 22

Tall Ferns Asia Cup 2023 squad: Stella Beck, Tayla Dalton, Penina Davidson, Grace Hunter, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Krystal Leger-Walker, Parris Mason, Esra McGoldrick, Tera Reed, Ritorya Tamilo, Josie Trousdell, Tahlia Tupaea.