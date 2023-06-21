Breakers coach Mody Maor says in-season NBA games 'not ideal' but part of challenge

Corey Webster and the New Zealand Breakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

Breakers coach Mody Maor says he will deal with a pair of oddly-timed games against NBA opponents with the same “no-excuses” mindset reserved for the challenging travel schedule his team gets served up on an annual basis in the Australian National Basketball League.

The NBL’s slate of games against NBA opposition for 2023 have yet to be officially announced, but it’s no secret the Breakers will play theirs – the third year they’re travelled to meet sides from the world’s finest hoops league – after they have tipped off their regular season.

The club was not able to confirm details of the games, though Stuff understands the Breakers are set to play the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz some time between October 10 and 16.

The timing of the matchups became clear when the NBL released its season draw, with the Breakers playing their first two games at home against the Cairns Taipans (September 30) and Brisbane Bullets (October 5), but marked absent for round 3, and not returning until their round 4 visit to Melbourne United on October 22.

That means the Breakers, already the league’s most travelled club, are going to have to deal with long-haul flights to and from the United States between their round 2 and 4 games – a situation Maor admitted was “not ideal” but one his group would take in their stride.

Asked if such demands were part of having American owners, Maor said: “Yes, and I’m not complaining about it. It is what it is. We never make excuses, and this is something I pride myself on. We didn’t make excuses last year about anything – travel, injuries, the schedule, whatever.

“Everything you throw at us, we’ll take as a challenge. Does this suck? Yeah. Do I want to go in the middle my season? We love to do pre-season games in the States, but to go after my season has started, is this how I would build my perfect season to win a championship? No.”

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor: ‘We never make excuses. Everything you throw at us, we’ll take as a challenge.’

But there is upside, even with the downside, says Maor.

“The upside is what you make of it. The upside in the big picture is growing your brand, and potentially your income. This is a recruitment tool too. Part of the reasons for some people coming to the Breakers is the pathway to the NBA. We’ve kinda proven we are, between draft prospects and Jarrell Brantley (going to the Jazz after last NBL season), so going tp play these teams over there is a thing.

“I will use it as an opportunity for us to improve, to come together, and though the timing may not be perfect, the goal is not to win every game in the season, the goal is to get to the end of the season ready to be at your best.

“We have two games with a week between, with incredible practice facilities, incredible cities to be in, and we’ll use it to get better. My job is to take all the circumstances given to us and turn them into a positive.”

The Breakers, meanwhile, have confirmed they have released Tall Blacks forward Tom Vodanovich from the final year of his contract to take up an opportunity in the Philippines.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Tom Vodanovich has been cut loose by the Breakers to continue his career in the Philippines.

Vodanovich, currently playing for the Saints in the Kiwi NBL, averaged 12.7 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.5 boards off the bench for the Breakers in ‘22-23, though dropped out of Maor’s tighter rotation for the grand final series against the Sydney Kings. His departure for a more lucrative deal means the Breakers still have one more local roster spot to fill, as well as their three imports.

It has been reported they will soon announce 1.96-metre American forward Zylan Cheatham as the first of their trio of imports. Cheatham, 27, has appeared in five NBA games (one for the Jazz and four for the New Orleans Pelicans) and played most recently for the Birmingham Squadron in the 2022-23 G-League and then for Bayern Munich in the German league and Euroleague.

He effectively replaces Brantley in the power forward spot, after the ‘22-23 standout springboarded out of his Breakers feats into a late-season 10-day NBA contract with the Jazz. He is pursuing opportunities back in that league for ‘23-24.

Maor told Stuff he is also looking for two perimeter imports to step up playmaking and on-ball defence for the new season.

“This addresses a few things we felt we needed: One of my conclusions from last season was we were lacking a little bit of creation. And we were a very good defensive team last year. We basically played teams out of running their sets against us. Getting another one-on-one defender who’s an import gives us the opportunity to get this.”