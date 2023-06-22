NZ Breakers Next Star Rayan Rupert awaits his fate in the NBA Draft

He won't be the Frenchman everyone is talking about in Friday's NBA Draft, but New Zealand Breakers Next Star Rayan Rupert is still expected to feature prominently when the world’s best young basketball players find out their next landing spots.

The draft, of course, is headlined by generational French star Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous top pick who will go to the San Antonio Spurs when commissioner Adam Silver opens proceedings at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon (NZT).

Wembanyama, the freakish 2.21-metre forward with a 2.44m (8-foot) wingspan, is said to be the most significant game-changing talent to enter the NBA since LeBron James came into the league as a similarly touted No 1 pick back in 2003. He has just wrapped up a season with Paris’ Metropolitans 92 club in the French first division (alongside former Breakers Hugo Besson and, latterly, Barry Brown Jr) that drew rave reviews and was followed at every step by NBA media.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Rayan Rupert on the drive for the NZ Breakers against Melbourne United in the NBL.

Rupert, just turned 19, has not had quite the same following after his season in the Australian NBL with the Breakers as part of the league’s Next Stars programme, but is still expected to go in the first round (top 30) on Friday.

That would see him follow in the footsteps of two previous Breakers taken first round in RJ Hampton (drafted at 24, via trade, in 2020 by the Denver Nuggets; currently with the Detroit Pistons) and France’s Ousmane Dieng (picked at No 11, via trade, in ‘22 by the Oklahoma City Thunder).

ESPN draft expert, and Breakers scout, Jonathan Givony tips Rupert to be picked at No 23 on Friday (down on where he has been previously), which would be by the Portland Trailblazers, labelling the Frenchman with the 7’2 wingspan as “one of the best defenders in the draft”.

Givony told Sportscenter this week: “He has a chance to step on an NBA floor immediately because of the havoc he wreaks in the passing lanes, the way that he chases down blocks, the energy that he plays with, the intensity, and the ability to get out in the open court and finish with both hands.

“The background intel is sparkling on this kid. The interviews have been amazing. Everybody raves about him.”

Other US media outlets have Rupert, whose sister Iliana plays in the WNBA, tipped to go in similar territory. Bleacher Report have him at 23, NBADraft.net at 26 and CBS at 31.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor loved his French Next Star Rayan Rupert, and just hopes he finds a good home.

Breakers coach Mody Maor, who helped shape both Hampton and Dieng with the club, had been hugely impressed by the young Frenchman as a player and person and feedback he was getting from NBA scouts and executives was all positive.

“I’m not surprised by that,” he told Stuff. “Rayan is a very impressive person. If you sit and talk basketball you find a real basketball mind, real maturity ... things you don’t usually find in an 18 or 19-year-old.”

After the finals against the Kings, Maor was asked about Rupert: “An incredible competitor, an incredible talent. He had a really tough series ... but we’re not in the grand final without Rayan. I’ve been around basically since the programme started and there has never been a Next Star who impacted winning as much as Rayan. It doesn’t even come close.”

Rupert’s numbers with the Breakers through their run to the championship series in 2022-23 were less than startling. He averaged 17.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.1 turnovers over 28 games. He also shot the ball at a less than stellar 35% from the floor, and 23% from beyond the arc.

But it should be factored in he dealt with a fractured wrist mid-season, and his impact as part of Maor’s rotation lay far beyond his numbers.

Maor hoped Rupert was picked as high as possible, but emphasised other factors were more important on draft day.

“I would love for nobody to care what number they get drafted,” said the Breakers coach. “It’s not important. What’s important is the career you build. It’s just a number, and things get so complicated. It’s not like 7 is better than 12.

“Specifically for a kid like Rayan who is still a long-term prospect, I hope he gets drafted to a real club, a good club. I think the good places will be drawn to him. He’s a very, very good basketball player.”

Coverage of the NBA Draft starts at noon on Friday on ESPN.