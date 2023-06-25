Mary Goulding’s first interview: ‘I’m lucky to be alive, but I want to play basketball again’

When Mary Goulding first awoke from 12 days in a coma following a horrific car accident in late-May, her first thought was, “what am I doing here? I have basketball training to get to”. Soon after, as the reality of her situation emerged, the mindset shifted. That’s when she realised how lucky she was just to be alive.

Now, as time has gone on, and the full extent of her injuries have been assessed, treatment undergone, rehabilitation kicked into gear, this 26-year-old Canterbury and Tall Ferns basketballer has found a familiar place in her mentality. The competitor in her, the achiever, has taken over. Survival mode has been replaced by a fierce determination that she is going to make it back on to a basketball court. “The Mary Goulding story is not finished,” she says with a smile that lights up the small room she’s calling home in the rehabilitation facility in Auckland where she’s working at becoming whole again.

Goulding has agreed to speak to Stuff exclusively from the treatment centre, still early in her recovery process, because she has people she is desperate to thank, a story she wants to tell. She has also been nothing short of overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and prayers she received from all around the world following the harrowing accident she suffered in Rangiora, just north of Christchurch, on May 20 whilst driving for a training session between camps with the Tall Ferns.

David White/Stuff Tall Fern Mary Goulding is on the road to recovery after the car crash that very nearly claimed her life.

Understand this: Goulding has just waded through a minefield of trauma she now knows could have killed her. Very nearly did. She has only just regained the ability to speak above a whisper, to swallow and taste soft food, to drink water. She is in the very early stages of a recovery process that will take months, maybe years to get where she wants to. Yet she has invited us into her little sanctum of healing because this shining, beautiful soul understands the importance of sharing.

“I’m not sure what God has planned for the rest of my life, but I have no doubt He didn’t really have a choice with all the prayers,” she says. “But there must be something else I’m meant to be.”

There must be. For when she lay in critical condition in Christchurch Hospital, for 12 days kept in an induced coma because of the severity of her injuries, grave fears were held for her life. Scans showed a brain injury, not to mention serious damage to her left leg, and neck and shoulder on the right side. Father Tim, mother Jennifer, and siblings Georgia, John Paul, Bernadette and Celine (oldest sister Lara could not make it from Toronto but was in daily contact) all feared for the worst, even while they prayed for the best.

Then, when she finally transitioned out of critical condition, and was judged ready to take the most important step of her recovery, opening one eye, then the other, what emerged was nothing short of a miracle. Sure, the body was battered and mind confused, but it soon became clear to a delirious Goulding family that their Mary had emerged from that dark place as well as could have been expected.

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Mary Goulding in action for the New Zealand women’s team against Japan in 2019 (

Undoubtedly their prayers had been answered.

“I had no idea how serious it was,” says Goulding of those early minutes of consciousness. “I didn't even know where I was … then I asked for my phone to message my trainer and tell him I’ve been MIA. They were like, ‘Mary, your trainer knows, he’s spent seven days keeping vigil outside your door’. They told me I’d been in a coma. I was shocked. I said I needed to talk to my teaching cohort because I had three assignments due in a week. They said, ‘Mary, they know … everyone in New Zealand knows’. I just looked at them and said, ‘was it really that bad?’”

Through this haze of recognition, basketball soon came into focus. Goulding’s first thought on checking the date was disappointment she had missed the Ferns’ European tour. Never mind, there was always the Fiba Asia Cup (which tips off in Sydney on Monday). “Slowly they talked about my injuries and what had happened. They didn’t say you’re never going to be on the court again, but my family, my doctors let me know it’s going to be a long journey back.”

Disappointment then turned into gratitude. “I was just so thankful for being alive, and the support I had from so many areas … I burst into tears one day because I was so overwhelmed by the love and prayers I had from everyone.

“Every day I woke up, if I thought about basketball I wasn’t upset because I was too grateful to be alive and cognitive. They told me from the scan they thought I was going to have serious brain damage, that I wouldn't be talking, wouldn’t be thinking, wouldn’t have memory … the fact I was able to do all these things, I was just thankful.”

All signs are positive Goulding has made a full recovery, though testing and treatment is ongoing. She has full memory from before and since the accident, though recalls nothing of the crash, except she was heading to the gym for a workout before a game later that day. Her father Tim, who’s there by his daughter’s side at the facility, tests her daily on her recall. She has not been caught short yet.

Stuff Sign of the times: Mary Goulding’s family keep her focused on her recovery with a special message board.

Goulding lists her afflictions as best she can. The brain injury was on her right side. They also had to slice open her jaw to remove swelling. She has nerve damage in her neck and shoulder, fractured the femur in her left leg, and tore the meniscus in her knee – both requiring surgery.

Then there was the trauma from the breathing tube that left two dead teeth, and difficulties with swallowing, speech and taste that has taken weeks to address.

“I thought my hair was braided,” she says of the shaved right side of her golden locks. “When my younger sister [Celine] came in she’d shaved her head just like me and I said, ‘what on earth did you do to your hair?’ She said, ‘you better look at yourself’. Then when my next sister came in I was, ‘where’s your commitment?”

Later, dad Tim emerged wearing a blonde wig that he had shaved back to resemble his daughter’s. The Goulding family are not only incredibly tight, but they know how to laugh in the face of adversity.

Stuff Mary Goulding is taking it one step at a time as she aims for a return to the basketball court.

Now, Mary has wasted no time setting a new goal.

“When I woke up the first thing I saw on the whiteboard [affixed by her father] was the word of the day: rehab. Immediately that’s where my mind went. It was probably day three it hit me: ‘wow, I’m just thankful to be alive to do the little things, make the little improvements’. Getting back on court is my goal, my passion, but I’m willing to be patient.”

Goulding has felt her family’s love and support at every turn. It’s been her backbone. When she read Stuff’s account of Celine and Bernadette’s tribute to their sister, she cried her heart out. “I know they love me of course, but just to read the things they were saying, it was very touching.”

To the medical professionals at Christchurch Hospital, and now at the Auckland rehab facility, to all her coaches and team-mates (she followed an NCAA career at Gilette College in Wyoming and then Fordham University in New York with professional stints in Sweden, Australia and New Zealand), to the Tall Ferns devastated by their beloved colleague’s plight, to her teaching colleagues and pupils at St Joseph’s school where she was on placement, to all her friends and family who sent messages by the hundreds, Goulding says: “I was overwhelmed and so thankful. I have no doubt this healing has been miraculous. For the first few days a full recovery was not on the cards. Now everyone is just so thankful it’s definitely on the cards.”

Miraculous.

Martin Hunter Mary Goulding in action for the Mainland Pouākai in the inaugural Tauihi Aotearoa, league in 2022.

Goulding’s Catholic faith has been a guiding light through the darkness. “I don't know why this happened, right when everything was falling into place,” she says. “My teaching was going well (she is six months from completing her primary qualification), my basketball was going well, I’d just come back stronger from an Achilles rupture. It could have been easy to fall into despair … but I know God is going to do something amazing through this. I just know there is more to come in this life.”

It’s why the hoops court remains an end-goal. “I want to finish playing on a high, whatever capacity that is. I want to do this on my terms,” she says.

Now starts the hard part. Goulding jokes that the gruelling rehab she went through post-Achilles rupture (on August 1, 2022, while playing for Mainland Pouākai) was just a warmup for the main event. This remarkable young woman, with the help of trainer Wade Parata, made it back running in five months, on court at six and playing at eight. Tall Ferns coach Guy Molloy told her at the selection camp how proud he had been of her journey.

Now she does it all again. With a smile on her beautiful face. With steel in her eyes. And with hope in her heart.

All she’s been through, she feels a better person for every experience in her life, and this will be no different. “At the end of the day I’ll always be Mary … I just keep growing.”

There really is something about Mary.