The big winners and losers from the NBA draft

ANALYSIS: The 2023 NBA draft is in the books: Victor Wembanyama owned the stage, four of the top five picks reached the pros after bypassing the NCAA ranks, and a pair of trades involving lottery picks kept things interesting.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from a celebratory draft night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Winners: Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

After months of hype and anticipation, the sight of Wembanyama in a Spurs hat and holding his newly minted No 1 jersey looked just right. San Antonio couldn't ask for a better heir apparent to David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and Wembanyama should enjoy an ideal developmental environment under coach Gregg Popovich.

Spurs fans were loud and proud in New York City, chanting “Wemby! Wemby!” and offering a standing ovation when he was announced as the draft's top pick. San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan turned up in person to welcome his new team-mate, and Popovich phoned in his congratulations from San Antonio.

“I'm ready to learn,” Wembanyama told Popovich.

How San Antonio manages Wembanyama's acclimation will be worth tracking closely. The French centre said he plans to play in the summer league and might suit up for his home country at the FIBA World Cup. Yet the Spurs surely would prefer he eases into superstardom.

Could Wembanyama lead the young Spurs on a joyride to the Western Conference play-in tournament as a rookie, or is that asking too much, too soon? Start dreaming now.

John Minchillo/AP French phenom Victor Wembanyama shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the first pick of the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Loser: Michael Jordan

Jordan has never had much draft luck as the Charlotte Hornets' owner, but this week was wonky even by his standards.

The Hornets brought back Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson for second workouts so Jordan could better weigh his decision with the No 2 pick. Afterwards, Miller called Jordan “old,” said the Chicago Bulls legend had air balled a free throw during the workout and declared that Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, not Jordan or LeBron James, was his GOAT.

Despite that unusual string of comments, the Hornets selected Miller, a pick that was met with boos by fans watching in Charlotte. The strangest part of all: Jordan was directly involved even though he recently agreed to sell his majority stake in the Hornets.

Time will tell whether Jordan gifted his successors with a future star in Miller or whether the decision to pass on Henderson will become the latest "What if?" in Charlotte's tortured basketball history.

Thibault Camus/AP Michael Jordan made a surprise draft pick for the Charlotte Hornets that was unpopular with fans.

Winner: Portland Trail Blazers

Like the Hornets, the Blazers have had their own share of draft misses: Sam Bowie over Jordan and Greg Oden over Kevin Durant, to name two crushers. But they landed an extraordinarily talented and charismatic point guard when Henderson fell into their lap at No 3.

Most importantly, Portland resisted the temptation to trade the third pick for immediate help. The signature players in Blazers history – Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Brandon Roy, LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard – were all first-round picks, and Henderson has the potential to join that list by growing into a perennial all-star who can grab the baton from Lillard.

Small-market teams need to draft and develop homegrown stars, and Portland gave themselves a chance to do that with their highest pick since Oden in 2007.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post Damian Lillard must decide whether he can form a functional backcourt duo with Scoot Henderson.

Loser: Damian Lillard

The Blazers' decision will require patience from the 32-year-old Lillard, who has missed out on the past two postseasons. This is simply a case in which the Blazers' best interests and Lillard's best interests aren't perfectly aligned, and selecting Henderson will force Lillard to think hard about his next steps.

Option one: Trust Portland's front office to fill out a playoff-calibre rotation, embrace a cross-generational backcourt partnership with Henderson and hope the rookie can make an immediate impact. Option two: Request a trade to a contender and potentially say goodbye to Portland, his home for 11 seasons.

Though Lillard and Henderson aren't perfect complements, they have the potential to be an entertaining and potent duo. Lillard has waited out some tough years in Portland, and he ought to give Henderson a chance.

Winner: Overtime Elite

After mostly operating on the periphery of basketball discourse this season, the Overtime Elite start-up league got its turn on centre stage. Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who bypassed college to play in the Atlanta-based developmental league, were selected by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons with the fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

Claiming two of the top five picks was a coup for Overtime Elite, which competes with college basketball and the G League Ignite program for teenage talent. Even better for the program's visibility and long-term prospects, the Thompson twins landed on rebuilding teams that should give them plenty of minutes during their rookie seasons.

“For us to go back to back and be the first twins in the same draft to go top five, it means a lot,” Amen Thompson said. “We never really talked about going back to back. We just talked about both being top 10. It's cool that that's how it ended up.”

Matt Slocum/AP Concerns about Cam Whitmore's ball dominance and limited distribution ability saw his value plummet.

Loser: Cam Whitmore

There always seems to be one prospect who unexpectedly plummets down the draft board, and this year it was Whitmore, an 18-year-old swingman who went one-and-done at Villanova. While he had been a candidate to go as high as fourth to Houston, Whitmore fell all the way to No 20, where the Rockets used their second pick to snag him.

Concerns about his ball dominance and limited distribution ability probably contributed to Whitmore's costly slide. If he had gone fourth, his rookie contract would have started at US$7.3 million (NZ$11.8 million). After going 20th, that figure dropped to US$2.7 million (NZ$4.4 million).

The good news is that he will still fill a position of need for Houston, which continues to build out a young core for new coach Ime Udoka.

Winner: Washington Wizards

It has been a hectic and disorienting week for the Washington Wizards. New president Michael Winger wasted no time transforming the roster by shipping out Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Chris Paul to acquire Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet and multiple picks and pick swaps in various deals. Then Washington traded up from No 8 to No 7 on draft night to grab French forward Bilal Coulibaly.

Who knows when Winger's roster turnover will be complete, but a cohesive rebuilding plan has started to take shape. The Wizards have dramatically cut their long-term financial commitments, added an intriguing young scoring guard in Poole and landed a solid game manager in Jones. Coulibaly is a savvy long-term gamble who rose quickly up draft boards because of his impressive physical measurements and standout play as one of Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 team-mates in France.

While Washington almost certainly will take a meaningful step back in next year's standings, there finally seems to be a method to its madness.

Loser: Orlando Magic

The Magic were the only team with two lottery picks, but still ended up with a quiet night. Rather than packaging their picks to move up, Orlando selected Arkansas guard Anthony Black at No 6 and Michigan guard Jett Howard at No 11.

Black, a versatile defensive specialist, and Howard, a natural scorer, boast real long-term upside but also serious questions. If Black can't become a passable shooter and Howard doesn't develop as a playmaker, Thursday (Friday NZT) could turn into a major missed opportunity.

LM Otero/AP Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will be happy with the franchise's business in the NBA draft.

Winner: Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks tanked so shamelessly down the stretch of the regular season that the NBA hit them with a US$750,000 (NZ$1.2 million) fine. Doncic responded to the saga by expressing frustration with missing the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year.

But the Slovenian star had good reason to smile on Thursday (Friday NZT) after Dallas landed veteran centre Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings in a trade and used the 10th pick to trade for Duke centre Dereck Lively II.

Holmes will help improve Dallas's thin frontcourt rotation, while Lively, a highly-rated prep prospect known for his motor and unselfishness, could become the Mavericks' centre of the future. Lively, a 19-year-old rim protector, has drawn comparisons to Tyson Chandler, who anchored Dallas' defence during its 2011 title run.

Matt Kelley/AP Nick Smith Jr might have been better served returning to college than landing at the Charlotte Hornets.

Losers: Nick Smith Jr and Amari Bailey

Smith, a former No 1 overall high school prospect, and Bailey, a social media sensation who excelled as a UCLA freshman, surely opened the night with higher hopes.

After battling injuries during his freshman season at Arkansas and enduring an underwhelming NCAA tournament, Smith fell out of the lottery and landed with the Hornets at the 27th pick. Bailey, who could have been a lottery pick if he had returned for his sophomore season, fell into the second round and was picked by the Hornets at No 41.

In hindsight, both players probably would have been better served by returning to college rather than landing on one of the NBA's worst teams. Smith and Bailey are headed for challenging rookie seasons. They must fight for auxiliary roles alongside LaMelo Ball and Miller, who will be Charlotte's top developmental priority this season.