Tall Blacks may meet Greece at World Cup without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for Greece during the Fiba World Cup in China in 2019.

The Tall Blacks may not have to face NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at this year’s World Cup.

The two-time MVP is an uncertain starter for Greece’s squad for the tournament beginning in the Philippines next month.

New Zealand has drawn World No.9 Greece, World No.2 the United States and Jordan in their pool at the event.

Leading NBA reporter Shams Charania tweeted on Thursday (NZ time) that Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago “and is uncertain for Greece’s Fiba World Cup play this summer, sources confirm.”

The Milwaukee Bucks also confirmed the forward had surgery on his left knee during the off-season, but that he should be ready for their NBA training camp.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Basketballer Mary Goulding speaks about her road to recovery following her horror crash in May.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Griffin said. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks post the NBA’s best regular-season record before their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Eleven of the games he missed over the course of the season were due to what the team described as left knee soreness.

New Zealand will be without their sole NBA player, Steven Adams, for the World Cup.

The Memphis Grizzlies centre has never represented the national team due to not being available for selection. But head coach Pero Cameron has suggested it was more Adams’ knee injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

Brandon Dill A knee injury ensured Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams wouldn’t make his Tall Blacks debut at the World Cup.

“We were having good and productive conversations with Steven earlier and he was considering a lot of things, but he suffered a pretty serious knee injury,” Cameron said last month.

Cameron’s squad is also without the experienced duo of Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe, who recently announced their retirements from the international arena.

A squad will travel to Japan, Germany and China for a pre-World Cup preparation tour before Cameron names his final squad of 12 prior to the start of the tournament on August 27.

- with AP