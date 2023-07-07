Ex-Tall Black Alex Pledger's Southland Sharks singlet lifted to the rafters

Southland Sharks general manager Jill Bolger, left, hugs Alex Pledger while his wife Bailee reacts to some of the emotional scenes at Stadium Southland after his last home game for the team.

Alex Pledger will be able to bow out of basketball on his own terms.

The towering Southland Sharks centre and former Tall Black’s No 35 Sharks singlet was ceremoniously lifted to the rafters of Southland Stadium following his team’s final home NBL match of the season on Thursday night.

It was Pledger’s last game at the stadium – he has one more game for the Sharks, with their final game against the Giants in Nelson on July 16.

Pledger returned to the game in May after fighting back from the devastating cancer diagnosis that stopped him in his tracks early in 2021.

The 2.14m former New Zealand international was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“Two years ago, I got some shocking and pretty unexpected news,” Pledger, 36, said after the Sharks went down 96-87 to the Canterbury Rams.

“I can't say enough about the franchise, the community, the city ... the way you helped me and Bailee get through a very difficult time.

“If you'd have me, I'd love to consider myself an honorary Southlander.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff As ever, Pledger was in demand for autographs after the game.

Pledger, who won four Australian NBL titles with the New Zealand Breakers, paid tribute to wife Bailee.

“When I was bedridden for a year and a half, she somehow kept our household together – planned a wedding, somehow stayed strong through all of it.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Alex Pledger’s singlet - now retired and hung high in honour at Stadium Southland.

In honour of Pledger’s impact on Southland basketball, the Sharks decided the most fitting tribute was to retire his No 35 singlet. He stood embracing Bailee as his singlet was raised to the rafters at Southland Stadium, where it will hang every time the Sharks play at home.