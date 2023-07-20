NBL playoffs: Canterbury Rams ride luck to pip Hawks; Franklin Bulls upset Saints

The Canterbury Rams used their get-out-of-jail card to earn an NBL semifinal spot against southern neighbours the Otago Nuggets after a controversial play-in finish against the unlucky Hawke’s Bay Hawks in west Auckland on Thursday night.

And they were joined in the Kiwi league’s final four by the Franklin Bulls who went on a scoring explosion (124-104) in the late play-in game against the Wellington Saints at Trusts Arena to win through to a Friday night semifinal against minor premiers the Auckland Tuatara.

The Rams required a major helping hand from the referees to scrape out a 103-95 overtime victory over the Hawks in a game that should have gone the way of the visitors from Hawke’s Bay in a thrilling finish. Instead it was the Cantabs advancing to a Saturday night semifinal matchup against the second-placed Nugs.

All three referees first missed an obvious goal-tend at the end of regulation that would have sealed the game for the Hawks, then also refused to go to video review that had been put in place for just this situation. That allowed the Rams to head to the extra period with a spring in their step after blowing a 17-point three-quarter lead, and levelling the scores late (86-86) with a Corey Webster triple from on high.

Canterbury were paced by a game-high 29 points (on 6-of-13 shooting) off the bench from import Troy Baxter Jr as he made the Hawks pay for their fouling by knocking down 16 of 20 free-throws. Fellow American Tevin Brown added 21 points (6/11 FG, 4/5 3pt), 7 rebounds and 3 dimes, Webster chipped in with 18 (3 of 7 from deep), 5 boards and 3 steals and Max Darling 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Hawks got 20 points from Tall Blacks World Cup hopeful Jordan Ngatai (on 7-of-16 shooting, and 4 of 8 from deep), 16 points,10 boards and 7 dimes from the busy Hyrum Harris, 15 points and 9 rebounds from Jordan Hunt and 14 points (on 18 shots) from Derone Raukawa.

John Davidson/Photosport Canterbury Rams' forward Troy Baxter Jr poured in 29 points to pace the Rams in their play-in victory.

The Rams had looked to be cruising when they turned a 47-40 halftime lead into a 76-59 advantage at three-quarter time – a situation that looked even more promising when Hawks import Ira Lee fouled out just 47 seconds into the final period.

But the Hawks came roaring back with a 24-2 run to open the final stanza, turning that 17-point deficit into an 83-78 advantage with just 3 minutes remaining.

The Rams still trailed by 5 with 2:14 remaining, before Baxter Jr and then Webster knocked down triples to knot the scores late. Hawks veteran Jarrod Kenny took the final jumper as the seconds ticked down, and as the ball bobbled around the rim, Rams youngster Walter Brown made what replays showed was a clear illegal play on the ball.

Instead all three referees missed it and then decided they could not use the replay review that had been put in place specifically for these finals. From there it was all the Rams in the extra period as they coasted to victory with a 17-9 finish.

“We’re disappointed in the result,” said Hawks big man Hunt afterwards. “I don’t know how you can’t review that, but it is what it is.”

Meanwhile, the Franklin Bulls rode home on a game-high 33 points from import Jared Wilson-Frame to upset the Wellington Saints in their NBL playoff debut.

In the second of the night’s play-in games, Daniel Sokolovsky’s Bulls shook off an 11-point second-quarter deficit to cruise home over the Saints with a dominant second half. The scores were locked 59-59 at halftime, but the Bulls edged out by eight (90-82) at the final break and never looked like being hauled in over the run home.

Wilson-Frame was outstanding for the victors with 33 points on 10-of-16 shooting (including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc), but he received plenty of help from fellow import Rickey McGill (24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals), Dan Fotu (21 points, 6 boards and 5 assists), Isaac Davidson (18 points) and Tyrell Harrison (16 points, 7 rebounds).

The Saints got 32 points from Breakers guard Izyah Le’afa as he made 11 of 17 shots and 5 of 8 from deep and 16 apiece from Tom Vodanovich and Kyle Adnam, but just could not do enough on defence to halt the rampant scoring from the south Auckland outfit.

NBL play-in games:

Canterbury Rams 103 (Troy Baxter Jr 29, Tevin Brown 21, Corey Webster 18, Max Darling 11), Hawke’s Bay Hawks 95 (Jordan Ngatai 20, Hyrum Harris 16, Jordan Hunt 15, Derone Raukawa 14) in OT. 1Q: 18-18; HT: 40-47; 3Q: 59-76, 4Q: 86-86.

Franklin Bulls 124 (Jared Wilson-Frame 33, Rickey McGill 24, Dan Fotu 21, Isaac Davidson 18, Tyrell Harrison 16), Wellington Saints 104 (Izayah Le’afa 32, Kyle Adnam 16, Tom Vodanovich 16, Tohi Smith-Milner 11). 1Q: 28-28; HT: 59-59; 3Q: 90-82.