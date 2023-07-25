Breakers set to snap up former Illawarra Hawk Justinian Jessup as second import

Justinian Jessup played two NBL seasons for the Hawks before heading to Spain in 2022-23.

The Breakers are set to add sharpshooting southpaw, and 2020 Golden State Warriors draft pick, Justinian Jessup as their second import for the 2023-24 Australian NBL season.

Stuff understands the Kiwi club is close to confirming the 25-year-old American as the second of its imports, joining recent Bayern Munich power forward Zylan Cheatham who was unveiled last week as the first of the restricted signings.

Jessup is an interesting pickup who should be confirmed over the next week by the Breakers. He’s a pure shooter who coach Mody Maor will back himself to improve in other facets of his game, such as creativity off the dribble, defensive toughness and rebounding.

At 2.01m, the swingman has decent size for a perimeter player and his mobility, length and carpark range should add plenty to a squad developing a formidable feel about it. With Will McDowell-White and Finn Delany in place as marquee local signings, a solid trio of imports should again have the Breakers up in contention after last season’s run to the championship series.

Jessup played two years (2020-22) as a Next Star for the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL and was drafted in between at No 51 by the Warriors. He has yet to appear in the NBA, though, playing last season in the tough Spanish league for Casademont Zaragoza.

The talented lefty, who had a standout collegiate career at Boise State, averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for Zaragoza in the high-level Spanish league, while shooting 44% from the floor and 38 from beyond the arc.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Justinian Jessup will bring standout shooting and familiarity with the NBL to the Breakers for 2023-24.

He had similar numbers in his two seasons with the Hawks, going at 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in ‘20-21 and 13.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 dimes in ‘21-22. He shot 43 and 45 percent, respectively, from the floor over his two seasons in the NBL, and 34 and 36 from downtown.

Jessup shapes as somewhat of a project player that Maor will back himself to improve over the course of the season, though his familiarity with the league should see him ready to contribute from the outset.

The 27-year-old, 1.96m Cheatham also shapes as a decent pickup on the back of a solid campaign with Bayern in the Bundesliga and Euroleague competitions. In his six Euroleague appearances in ‘23, he made a significant impact off the bench, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 21.4 minutes of court-time.

He averaged 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Bayern in the German league, while shooting 67% from the floor.

“It is very fitting that Zylan is our first import signed for the upcoming season because he plays with a special level of intensity and effort,” Maor said. “What makes Zylan special is that those traits come together with elite athleticism, high-level court vision and the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.”

Jessup will bring to 10 the Breakers’ roster for ‘23-24, alongside Cheatham, Tom Abercrombie, Delany, McDowell-White, Izayah Le’afa, Cam Gliddon, Dan Fotu, Mangok Mathiang and Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius.

The final import is expected to be confirmed in the next week or two.