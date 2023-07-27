Availability cloud over both Webster brothers for Tall Blacks' World Cup campaign

Veteran guard Corey Webster is in doubt for the Tall Blacks’ World Cup campaign just days from departure.

Just what he didn’t need. Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron faces heading into the World Cup campaign without one or both of his Webster brothers after both were marked absent from the pre-departure training camp in Auckland.

Cameron confirmed to Stuff on Thursday both experienced guards were in doubt for the campaign, with Corey Webster unavailable for the early stages of the camp, which got under way on Wednesday night and will run through Sunday, for “personal reasons” and his younger brother Tai also sight unseen as he deals with an undisclosed medical issue.

“Corey has got some personal issues he’s dealing with, and we are waiting on that,” said Cameron. “And Tai is dealing with, not personal issues, but something we don't want to talk about. They weren’t available yesterday, and we’re dealing with that as we go along.

“Corey’s [situation] is very serious, while Tai’s is something that’s flared up from the past. He’s been on top of it the last three weeks. Our team, doc is from, Dunedin as well, and we’re trying to get communications on that. But we’re only here for four days, so we’ve got to keep moving.”

Cameron will clearly give both Webster brothers every chance to make the preparation tour, with both key figures in his full-strength lineup. Both confirmed their game sharpness with outstanding campaigns in the recently concluded Kiwi NBL, with Corey leading the Canterbury Rams to their first title since 1992 and Tai playing at a high level for the Otago Nuggets.

Corey, now 34, has played for the Tall Blacks since 2008 and has shown his class at the last two World Cups. He was equal third leading scorer (22.4ppg) at the 2019 event in China as the Tall Blacks finished 19th overall and was a key figure in 2014 in Spain when he scored 26 points as the New Zealanders pushed LIthuania to the limit in a 76-71 defeat in the round of 16.

Tai, 28, first made the Tall Blacks as a teenager in 2012 and has been an integral part of the rotation at the last two global tournaments. He averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a standout NBL campaign with the Nuggets.

John Davidson/Photosport Brothers Corey, left, and Tai Webster both left their marks on the recently completed New Zealand NBL.

Cameron told Stuff he intended to pick his 12 for the World Cup from the squad of 14 who would go on the buildup tour that takes in six games in Japan, Germany and China.

”We’re just waiting. What do you do?” he said. “We are what we are. If they’re not available, that’s what it is. It’s real with what they’re going through, but I can’t say anything else. We want to give them support, but we’ve got a job at hand and we need to move forward.”

The doubt over the Websters was not the only late change in plans for the Tall Blacks. Shooting guard Ethan Rusbatch has also been ruled out because of a plantar fascia issue and been replaced in the squad by Isaac Davidson. Seventeen-year-old, 2.14-metre prospect Julius Halaifonua has also joined the group as Cameron takes a closer look at a youngster with genuine size and a lot of upside.

The availability issues aside, the Tall Blacks coach likes the group he has gathered for a tough campaign that will see the team line up in a World Cup pool alongside the USA, Greece and Jordan, with just the top two progressing to the championship rounds.

“We’ve got a great squad, with some real experience coming back with Isaac Fotu and Finn Delany coming in to shore up our bigs, and Yanni Wetzell as well after a big year in Europe. They’ve all had big seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can bring to our group.”

And Cameron was hopeful a tour that takes in back to back games against Japan, matchups against Canada and Germany or China in Hamburg and then final sharpeners against China and Italy in Shenzhen would have his team well-prepared for World Cup realities in Manila.

FIBA Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron believes he has a squad that can give a good account of itself at the World Cup.

“You always want more,” he said. “We’ll play six or seven games, and getting battle ready is the key, as well getting our combinations going, with just a little bit of fact-finding along the way in how we develop and get better.”

The Tall Blacks legend wasn’t getting too carried away, either, with revelations NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in doubt for Greece’s campaign after recent knee surgery. “It does make a lot of difference with him there. Him added to any team ... he’s pretty good. But Greece is very good anyway, and they're still going to be really tough.”

The Tall Blacks will wind up their training camp in Auckland on Sunday and depart immediately for Japan for games against their national team on August 2 and 4 in Ota, Tokyo.

Meanwhile in other hoops news, ESPN Australia have tipped dynamic point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright as the Breakers’ third and final import for the 2023-24 Australian NBL season. Stuff hoop sources confirm the imminent signing, with the former Arizona Wildcat set to join Zylan Chatham and Justinian Jessup to fill the restricted player quota.

The 28-year-old 1.80m American last played for Beşiktaş in Turkey in ‘22-23, averaging 17.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists a game. He’s a playmaking shot creator expected to fill the Barry Brown role on Mody Maor’s roster.

And former Breaker and Kiwi NBL MVP and defensive player of the year Rob Loe has been snapped by Dean Vickerman’s Melbourne United as an injury replacement player for next season, according to ESPN. He will fill in while star off-season signing Jo Lual-Acuil recovers from a wrist injury.

Loe averaged 20.8 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.9 spg, and 2.1 bpg for the Auckland Tuatara in the Sal’s NBL and previously announced his retirement from both international hoops and the Aussie NBL.