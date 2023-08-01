Tall Blacks on guard as Shea Ili, Izayah Lea'fa step up in Webster brothers' absence

Many might call it a setback, but for Tall Blacks guards Shea Ili and Izayah Le’afa the cards dealt the New Zealand men’s basketballers en route to the World Cup most definitely present as an opportunity.

Pero Cameron’s squad of 14 is launching its buildup to the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines (August 25-September 10) with games against the Japan national team in Tokyo on August 2 and 4. They are the first of six hitouts the side will have before it jumps into Group C at the global event in Manila alongside the USA, Greece and Jordan.

The Tall Blacks are doing so without the highly influential Webster brothers, Corey and Tai, who both withdrew from contention for the tour when they made themselves unavailable for the pre-departure camp for personal reasons. That was a major blow for the Kiwi side which had already been denied a potential debut by NBA star Steven Adams because of his ongoing knee troubles.

The Websters’ absence leaves a serious backcourt hole for the Tall Blacks. Corey, now 34, and nearing the end of a storied career, is one of the most accomplished scorers to have pulled the black singlet on and remains a walking bucket, as evidenced by his star turn for the Canterbury Rams en route to their first Kiwi NBL title in 31 years.

His younger brother, 28-year-old Tai, was arguably an even more important piece for the Tall Blacks with his athleticism, size, ability to slide between both backcourt spots and the fact he is very much in his hoops prime.

But they’re not there, and the Kiwis must find a way to box on without their world-class backcourters. In their stead experienced duo Ili and Le’afa, Canterbury’s Taylor Britt, young comer Flynn Cameron and exciting youngster Walter Brown will carry the guardline load, with swingmen Reuben Te Rangi and Jordan Ngatai also chances to log time in the two-spot.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Breakers guard Izayah Le'afa now shapes as a vital figure for the Tall Blacks in their World Cup campaign.

For Ili, the Melbourne United floor general, and Le’afa, a hard-nosed two-guard who plies his trade for the New Zealand Breakers, the responsibility ratchets up several notches. They’re both experienced international performers and excellent two-way players, and they’ll be energised by the opportunity.

Cameron might also look to fast-track the progress of the 20-year-old Brown who makes up for his lack of experience (he is in his first season at this level) with plenty of energy, activity and athleticism. He has the game to be a potential difference-maker in selected spots.

“He needs runs on the board, he needs more opportunities,” Cameron told Stuff pre-departure. “He brings a lot of things to the table, and you’ve got to love the youth because all they’re lacking is a bit of experience and once they get that they’re away. He’s a good defender, we love his energy and he’s got pretty good size.”

The squad looks solid elsewhere, with Cameron essentially having to jettison just one player (Cairns Taipans rookie Sam Mennenga) from his original group of 18, with the Websters and Ethan Rusbatch (plantar fascia injury) ruled out.

Isaac Fotu and Finn Delany bring quality in the power forward spot, Yanni Wetzell, Sam Timmins and Tohi Smith-Milner will cover the five adequately enough and Te Rangi shapes as the likely starter at small forward, with backup from Ngatai and Hyrum Harris.

“Now it’s about making sure we can face whatever challenges pop up, so we’re always good to go,” said Cameron. “There’s a lot of plusses and as always there’s a lot of work-ons too, so this next month (leading up to the World Cup) is when we can address the latter.

“Our focus is always to take things a day at a time ... and it’s all about trying to get a baseline of performance, a standard we want to meet. And then we’ll go from there.”

Tall Blacks World Cup squad: Dan Fotu, Finn Delany, Flynn Cameron, Hyrum Harris, Isaac Fotu, Izayah Le’Afa, Jordan Ngatai, Reuben Te Rangi, Sam Timmins, Shea Ili, Taylor Britt, Tohi Smith-Milner, Walter Brown, Yanni Wetzell.

Buildup tou: v Japan: Ota, Tokyo, Aug 2-4; Supercup, Germany, Aug 12-13: v Canada, v Germany or China; Solidarity Cup, Shenzhen, China, Aug 18-21: v China, v Italy.