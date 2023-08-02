NZ Breakers confirm dynamic guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright as second import

Short in stature, long in talent, former Bundesliga MVP Parker Jackson-Cartwright is heading to the New Zealand Breakers with a very real chance to be the best import guard in the club’s storied history.

The Breakers, according to the club’s media department, have never had a shorter import than Jackson-Cartwright who measured for the NBA draft in 2018 at 5’9 (1.75 metres) in shoes. He is officially listed at 1.80m (5’11), though the former is a lot closer to the reality.

Never mind, if Jackson-Cartwright lives up to his billing, the Auckland-based Australian NBL club may also never have had an import backcourter as talented as the dynamic playmaker who is heading their way after being officially confirmed on Wednesday as their penultimate roster player.

Coach Mody Maor certainly believes he has a good one jetting in, and, if the 28-year-old Californian’s numbers are anything to go by, he just may have the chance to go straight to the top of the best guard imports list, headed by multiple championship winner Cedric Jackson and also including last year’s standout, and the NBL’s sixth man of the year, Barry Brown Jr.

“Parker is a hooper and how a basketball team goes about its business has always been a focal point for him,” said Maor after Jackson-Cartwright’s signing was finally made official. “He wants to be in an organisation that will allow him to compete in the way he believes leads to winning, even if it means taking less money than other places.

”I’’m happy that the way we went about our business last year, the way we played, and the way people who were in this team talked about their experience here led to Parker feeling that this is the right place to take the next step.”

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images Parker Jackson-Cartwright drives against Crvena Zvezda in a Euroleague game in 2022.

The diminutive guard is fresh off a standout second part of the 2022-23 season for Besiktas in Turkey, averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in just over 30 minutes an outing over 14 games. He opened the season at ASVEL in France, playing in 14 French league games (9.2ppg, 2.0rpg, 4.6apg) and 15 Euroleague encounters (5.4ppg, 2.1rpg, 2.2apg).

In ‘21-22 he was even more spectacular, playing in the tough German Bundesliga for Finn Delany’s Baskets Bonn outfit. In 37 games there he averaged 20.5 points, 7.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds, and was named Most Valuable Player and International Player of the Year in the league.

He scored a career-high 40 points for Bonn against Bamberg in ‘22, and logged a personal-best 16 assists a month earlier against Mitteldutscher.

Maor also shrugged off any limitations imposed by his new import’s stature, with the new signing likely to link with Will McDowell is an exciting starting guardline.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images Parker Jackson-Cartwright was a standout for the Arizona Wildcats in US college basketball.

“You don’t measure the impact of a basketball player in his centimetres,” he said. “You should look at the fact that his teams have historically won at every level. There’s something infectious Parker possesses on the floor and he’s bringing it to the Breakers.

“If you look at the key metrics in the game, Parker is in the top 10 percentile of all five, including being an above-average rebounder.”

Jackson-Cartwright (officially the longest last name in NBL history) played his collegiate ball at Arizona State and launched his professional career briefly for the Westchester Knicks (in ‘208-19), before playing in Britain (‘19-20) and France (‘20-21).

He is the second to last player confirmed on Maor’s roster for NBL24, joining Tom Abercrombie, Delany, Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le’afa, Cam Gliddon, Dan Fotu, Mangok Mathiang, Dane Pineau, Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius and fellow American import Zylan Cheatham.

Left-handed sharpshooter and former Illawarra Hawk Next Star Justinian Jessup has been linked as the third and final import for the Breakers. That is expected to be confirmed soon.