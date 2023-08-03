Tall Blacks launch World Cup preparations with first-up defeat to Japan

Power forward Finn Delany paced the Tall Blacks with 16 points and 7 rebounds against Japan in Ota City.

At Ota City, Tokyo: Japan 79 (Keisei Tominaga 13, Yudai Baba 12, Yuki Togashi 11, Yuta Watanabe 10), New Zealand 72 (Finn Delany 16, Reuben Te Rangi 15, Izayah Le’afa 12). 1Q: 29-17; HT: 39-41; 3Q: 60-62.

The Tall Blacks paid the price for turnovers as they tipped off their Fiba World Cup preparations with a first-up misstep against Japan in Ota City, Tokyo.

Pero Cameron’s New Zealand men’s basketballers tumbled to a 79-72 defeat against their fellow World Cup-bound side, unable to sustain a fast start as they struggled to take care of the ball (the turnover count was 20-9 against them) and gave up a 25-9 edge in points off giveaways.

That in the end cost the New Zealanders dearly as they allowed their hosts to claw back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit (via a 10-0 run heading into the first break) and take control of the game through the middle stages. A 24-10 second term in the hosts’ favour turned the game on its head.

The New Zealanders edged the rebounding battle 42-37, with both teams shooting around the 42% mark from the field as they searched for offensive fluency in this first step in preparations for the major goal looming.

Returning New Zealand Breaker Finn Delany led all scorers in the game with 16 points alongside 7 rebounds, while Reuben Te Rangi chipped in with 15 points for the Kiwis and Izayah Le’afa added a dozen points and 4 assists. All three players connected on a trio of shots from beyond the arc.

Young guard Flynn Cameron also produced a notable statline of 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for the Tall Blacks who head into this campaign with both influential Webster brothers unavailable.

Experienced internationals Isaac Fotu and Shea Ili both sat out the first hitout as Cameron juggles a 14-man squad for the buildup tour.

Japan were led by Keisei Tominaga’s 13 points, with former Melbourne United standout Yudai Baba adding 12, as the hosts converted 15 triples all told at a 33% clip.

The two teams will meet again on Friday to round out the first stage of their preparations for the global event to be held in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from August 25 to September 10.