Rayan Rupert's Portland Trail Blazers confirm pre-season game against NZ Breakers

Former Breaker Rayan Rupert arrives at the NBA draft where he was picked up at No 43 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers have confirmed their October 10 NBA pre-season matchup against the New Zealand Breakers which will double as a reunion with a couple of familiar faces for the Kiwi club.

Though the Breakers’ two in-season games against NBA opposition have yet to be officially confirmed by the Australian NBL, Stuff has previously reported on the fixtures that will be squeezed in after the team’s first two games of the new season down under.

The Breakers open the 2023-24 NBL season with home games against the Cairns Taipans (September 30) and Brisbane Bullets (October 5), then head to the US to take on the Blazers and Utah Jazz, before returning for an October 22 visit to Melbourne United.

Breakers coach Mody Maor admitted to Stuff that the timing of the games was “not ideal” but he was happy to take on an extra challenge that had plenty of upside in it for the club.

“I’m not complaining about it,” said the coach who has assembled a new-look roster for the new season. “It is what it is. We never make excuses, and this is something I pride myself on. We didn’t make excuses last year about anything – travel, injuries, the schedule, whatever.

”“Everything you throw at us, we’ll take as a challenge. Does this suck? Yeah. Do I want to go in the middle my season? We love to do pre-season games in the States, but to go after my season has started, is this how I would build my perfect season to win a championship? No.”

The Blazers confirmed the Breakers matchup would open their slate of pre-season games, with the visit by the Kiwi club being held at the Moda Center where they play their home NBA fixtures.

The Kiwi club will encounter a couple of familiar faces when they take on the Blazers, with last season’s Next Star Rayan Rupert part of Chauncey Billups’ squad, after being drafted at No 43 and signed to a rookie contract.

Portland also have former Breakers assistant Jacob Mooallem on their staff as an analytics coach.

It remains to be seen whether Blazers star Damian Lillard will still be with the club by the time the Breakers visit, with the marquee guard having requested a trade, and a deal with the Miami Heat reported to be in the works.

Portland will still have plenty of heavy-hitters in the lineup, including No 3 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson, standout forward Jeremi Grant, dynamic guard Anfernee Simons and Boomers stopper Matisse Thybulle.