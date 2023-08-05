Tall Blacks thump Japan 94-75 to get World Cup preparations back on track

Reuben Te Rangi paced the Tall Blacks with 20 points in their victory over Japan in Ota City.

In Ota City, Tokyo: Tall Blacks 94 (Reuben Te Rangi 20, Izayah Le’afa 15, Flynn Cameron 15, Finn Delany 13, Hyrum Harris 10), Japan 75 (Makoto Hiejima 12, Hirotaka Yoshi 11, Yuki Kawamura 10, Yuki Togashi 10). 1Q: 21-17; HT: 50-41; 3Q: 75-54.

Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks got their World Cup buildup tour back on the rails with a convincing 19-point victory over Japan in the second of back-to-back internationals.

After dropping the opening game 79-72 at the same venue, the New Zealand men’s basketballers found their shooting groove to leave their fellow World Cup-bound opponents in their dust in an encouraging display as they build towards the global tournament later this month.

Paced by a sizzling all-round display by experienced small forward Reuben Te Rangi, who made all six of his shots inside the arc to tally 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 26 minutes, the Tall Blacks led all the way as they put the defensive squeeze on their hosts to limit them to a 39% shooting clip overall and just 8 of 35 from beyond the arc.

Guards Izayah Le’afa and Flynn Cameron added 15 points apiece, Le’afa swishing four of six shots from deep and adding 6 assists, while Cameron made 4 of 7 shots overall and chipped in with 4 boards and 4 assists.

Returning Breaker Finn Delany offered a reminder of his class with 13 points (5/6 FG, 2/2 3PT) in 17 minutes, while versatile forward Hyrum Harris notched 10 points and 5 boards while going 4 of 4 from the floor.

The New Zealanders shot the ball well (60% overall and 42 from deep), smashed their hosts on the boards (45-21) and in sharing the ball (18-7 assists) and scored 46 points in the paint as they dictated terms throughout.

The Tall Blacks now head to Istanbul in Turkey to continue preparations before taking part in the SuperCup in Germany, where they open against Canada on August 13.