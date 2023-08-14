Tall Blacks tumble in Germany as Fiba World Cup preparations hit snag

“We’ve got to be better.” That was Tall Blacks head coach Pero Cameron’s succinct summation of his team latest stop on their journey to the Fiba World Cup in Manila.

The New Zealand men’s basketballers suffered back-to-back defeats at the SuperCup tournament in Hamburg, Germany, to leave Cameron with plenty to ponder as they head to China for the final stop on their buildup tour.

The Tall Blacks were pumped 107-76 by the NBA-laden Canada team first up, with Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the show for the victors with 26 points at a 9-of-12 clip. The Kiwis, who committed 26 turnovers, were never in it after a 39-14 second quarter shot the North Americans out to a 67-39 halftime lead.

Finn Delany led the New Zealanders with 13 points, 2 boards, 2 dimes and 8 turnovers, while Yanni Wetzell pitched in with 12 points, Isaac Fotu 11 in 13 minutes and Flynn Cameron 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Tall Blacks were then pipped 69-68 by China in the early hours of Monday to wrap up their SuperCup participation, despite leading through the first three quarters – 22-16 after one, 39-31 at the half and 54-50 at the final break.

Cameron’s men again struggled to take care of the ball, with 21 turnovers, and they were beaten 34-30 on the boards. China were paced by 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals from NBA forward Kyle Anderson

The Tall Blacks once again got handy contributions from Delany (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Cameron (12 points, 4 rebounds), but paid the price for a 27-10 discrepancy in trips to the free-throw line. Fotu and Jordan Ngatai added 9 points apiece for the Kiwis.

“Lot of discipline [issues] for us, a bit more experience in games needed,” said Cameron. “We’ve just got to have a bit more of a killer attitude in finishing off these games, and we didn’t. We struggled in the last 10-12 possessions.

“Learning is learning, and also winning gives you a little bit of confidence to move on to the next stage. We’ve got our biggest tournament [the World Cup] coming up in a week or so and we need to be ready. It would’ve been good to get this win, so we’re going to look at some things before we go into our next phase.

“We’ve got to be better.”

The Tall Blacks head to China for the final phase of preparation, taking on a Shenzhen team on August 18 and then Italy in the Solidarity Cup on August 21.

The New Zealanders open pool play at the Fiba World Cup against the USA on August 26, and also meet Greece and Jordan in Group C. The Greeks recently confirmed NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would not be participating in the tournament as he recovers from off-season knee surgery.