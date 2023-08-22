Tall Blacks round out Fiba World Cup preparations with defeat to Italy

At Solidarity Cup, Shenzhen, China: Italy 88 (Matteo Spagnolo 14, Giampaolo Ricci 12, Stefano Tonut 12, Achille Polonara 10), New Zealand 81 (Finn Delany 13, Izayah Le’afa 13, Reuben Te Rangi 13, Flynn Cameron 11). 1Q: 22-23; HT: 43-43; 3Q: 59-62.

Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks saved arguably their best performance of the Fiba World Cup buildup tour until last in their one and only appearance at the Solidarity Cup tournament in Shenzhen, China.

The New Zealanders rounded out preparations for the Cup with an 88-81 defeat to world No 10 Italy that showed just enough to suggest they are not without hope when they line up in Group C of the global tournament in Manila alongside hot gold medal favourites the USA, Greece and Jordan.

Only the top two teams from each pool will advance to the top 16 for the next phase of the tournament, with the Kiwis opening against the USA on August 26.

The New Zealanders hung tough with the Italians for most of the way in Shenzhen, leading at the end of the first and third periods, and only fading late in the contest as the Europeans stormed home to make it seven wins from seven in their pre-World Cup campaign – including a 74-70 victory over Greece.

The Kiwis got solid efforts by experienced trio Finn Delany, Izayah Le’afa and Reuben Te Rangi against the Italians. Delany had a solid statline of 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Le’afa and Te Rangi added 13 points apiece.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Finn Delany and the Tall Blacks have wrapped up preparations for the Fiba World Cup.

Coach’s son Flynn Cameron also chimed in with 11 points, while veteran big man Tohi Smith-Milner had 8 and Isaac Fotu 5 points and 5 boards. The Tall Blacks outrebounded Italy 35-33 and shot an impressive 15 of 35 from outside the arc, though their turnover woes continued, with 19 giveaways for the game, along with 26 fouls.

Italy were paced by Matteo Spagnolo’s 14 points., with Giampaolo Ricci and Stefano Tonut adding 12 apiece and Achille Polonara 10. The Azzurri totalled an impressive 26 assists on 30 made field goals, while shooting a healthy 48% (30 of 62) from the floor.

The Tall Blacks lost four of their six games on their preparation tour, splitting their opening two contests against Japan, pumped 107-76 by Canada, pipped 69-68 by China and then defeating Chinese club side Shenzhen Leopards ahead of their finale.

They will be rank outsiders in their Cup opener against the impressive Americans – undefeated in their warmup play – and will likely need to roll Jordan (August 28) and upset Greece in their final pool game (August 30) to make the top 16.