Tall Blacks switch focus to Greece for shot at spot with the Fiba World Cup big boys

Izayah Le'afa came up big as the Kiwis improved to 1-1 at the Fiba World Cup.

Greece was the word for the Tall Blacks from the second they stepped off court at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night, having scraped out an overtime victory over Jordan to keep their Fiba World Cup hopes alive.

After dodging a bullet or two en route to a 95-87 knife-edge victory in their own thriller in Manila, Pero Cameron’s New Zealand men’s basketballers improved to 1-1 in Group C and now meet Greece (also 1-1) early Thursday (12.40am NZT) in what becomes a knockout game to decide the second team from the pool to advance to the top-16 phase of the tournament.

The Tall Blacks have a shot against the perennial European powerhouse, but only if they play a lot better than they did on Monday when they squandered a lead which reached a dozen at one stage and allowed the Middle East nation to climb back into the contest late. They will know this as well as anyone as they dig deep for a matchup that carries Olympic repercussions (the top Oceania finisher at the World Cup gains an automatic spot in Paris next year), as well as World Cup hopes.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Dunk-you: Tall Blacks centre Yanni Wetzell sends it down in the Group C World Cup game against Jordan.

“We believe in ourselves,” said Tall Blacks star and player of the game Izayah Le’afa soon after stepping off court when the Greece matchup was raised. “We’ll do recovery, watch film ... the coaches will have us ready. It’s win or go home come Wednesday night. We’re looking forward to that battle – and we’re excited about it.”

Added Cameron post-game, once his jangled nerves had settled: “Every game for us is tough, especially at this level. We accept all challenges in front of us and will prepare and come out fighting when it matters [against Greece].”

One thing is certain. What the Tall Blacks came up with on Monday night in the Philippines will not get the job done against the big and well-drilled Greeks who went down 109-81 to the USA later in the evening. For reference, the New Zealanders were toppled 99-72 by the Americans, after hanging with them for the first half.

The Kiwis had their good patches against a competitive Jordan outfit carried by former NBA standout Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who nearly willed them to a notable upset with a 39-point outburst, including a remarkable four-point play to send the game into overtime.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Tall Blacks guard Izayah Le'Afa battles Freddy Ibrahim and Ahmad Al-Dwairi in their OT thriller.

Le’afa was outstanding as he went 7 of 14 from the floor, and 4 of 8 from deep, en route to 23 points, 5 boards, 5 assists and 3 steals. His backcourt mate Shea Ili was equally as influential, combining his usual suffocating defence with 15 points, 10 dimes and a pair of takeaways .

At a time when the Webster brothers’ twin defections left the Tall Blacks in a hole, this pair of heady performers have responded to the challenge and carried the load splendidly. They will be equally important against the Greeks.

Up front Yanni Wetzell (13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Finn Delany (14 points, 7 boards, 3 assists) and Isaac Fotu (11 points, 5 rebounds) were important contributors against Jordan, while Jordan Ngatai’s trio of triples and Reuben Te Rangi’s double strike from deep also played their part.

The worry for the Tall Blacks is that Cameron’s short rotation (he used just seven players for the bulk of the time) required Ili, Le’afa, Delany and Te Rangi to log 30-plus minutes. Their recovery will be paramount.

Cameron was assured by the calmness when the game went into extras. “The group were having a chat, talking about things they needed to clean up and things they could exploit down one end. That’s what you want to hear from your leaders.

“There’s a lot we need to improve. We’ll deliver that message in the morning. We’ll put a plan out, and the players are very aware of our plan. We’ll go about it ruthlessly, but it’s sport, it doesn’t always go to plan. and then you adjust on the fly.”

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Isaac Fotu goes to work in the post in New Zealand’s Fiba World Cup victory over Jordan.

Cameron smiled when asked where he had been hiding Le’afa who made his Tall Blacks debut as a 16-year-old but has been seen sparingly since.

“He’s a man of few words ... he disappeared for nearly eight years. He had a fantastic career, he’s gone to college, everybody is proud of him. I think he’s a diamond in the rough, and he has a lot more to offer.”

As does Ili, reckons the coach.

“Shea is another guy who plays both ends of the court. He accepts the challenge of picking up the point guard and just harassing them the whole night. He also came up with a couple of great plays where he got to the rim, and got a few passes off there. He leads our team in a fashion we love.”

As for the Greeks, who like the Tall Blacks are missing a heavy-hitter or two, look no further than Euroballer Wetzell for an accurate gauge, via post-game mixed zone: “They’ve got great length, great shooting, great defensive tactics ... we’ve got our hands full.

“It’s going to be an amazing platform for us to showcase how far basketball has come in New Zealand – being such a small country, being underdog, and always over-performing on our talent pool.”

Greece is most definitely the word for these ambitious Tall Blacks.