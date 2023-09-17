NZ Breakers tip off NBL pre-season Blitz in promising fashion

New Breakers import Zylan Cheatham goes up for a poster dunk against the Adelaide 36ers at the pre-season Blitz.

NBL Blitz, Gold Coast: NZ Breakers 101 (Cam Gliddon 19, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 17, Zylan Cheatham 13, Mangok Mathiang 12, Dan Fotu 12), Adelaide 36ers 75 (Isaac Humphries 22, Jason Cadee 11). 1Q: 17-17; HT: 56-36; 3Q: 73-59.

Two new faces and one familiar one combined to catapult Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers to a promising first-up victory in the Australian NBL’s pre-season tournament.

The New Zealanders opened their campaign at the Blitz tournament on the Gold Coast with a dominant 101-75 victory over CJ Bruton’s Adelaide 36ers, pulling clear on the back of a stunning 39-17 second quarter.

The Kiwi club, down influential point guard Will McDowell-White (hand fracture) and Next Star Mantas Rubstavicius (groin) who are sitting out the pre-season tournament, made a convincing start to preparations for the 2023-25 NBL season.

They were led by 19 points in just 13 minutes (on 6-of-6 shooting) off the bench from veteran guard Cam Gliddon, but also got two promising performances from new import additions Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Zylan Cheatham.

Matt Roberts New import Parker Jackson-Cartwright has made a strong start to the pre-season with the Breakers.

The diminutive Jackson-Cartwright showcased his European leagues pedigree by stuffing the statsheet with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals in just 25 minutes. The speedy playmaker made 6 of 12 shots and was plus-24 in his time on court.

Power forward Cheatham was just as impressive as he tallied 13 points (3/9 FG, 5/6 FT), 9 boards, 3 dimes and one poster dunk down the lane.

New starting centre Mangok Mathiang added 12 points and 3 boards, while Tall Blacks forward Dan Fotu also chipped in with 12 points, on 5-of-5 shooting, in just a dozen minutes off the pine.

The Breakers continue their pre-season campaign in the Gold Coast on Tuesday night against the Tasmania JackJumpers.