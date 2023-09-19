NZ Breakers pay dearly for second-quarter slump in NBL pre-season loss to JackJumpers

Breakers point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright goes up for the shot in pre-season action against Tasmania.

NBL pre-season Blitz: At the Gold Coast Convention Centre: Tasmania JackJumpers 92 (Jack McVeigh 19, Jordan Crawford 18, Marcus Lee 13, Majok Deng 10), NZ Breakers 85 (Cam Gliddon 17, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 16, Zylan Cheatham 14, Izayah Le’afa 12). 1Q: 25-23; HT: 54-35; 3Q: 73-61.

Shoddy defence and a second-quarter meltdown will be the chief concerns for New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Maor after his side suffered a reality check at the NBL pre-season Blitz tournament on the Gold Coast.

The Breakers were well off the high standard they displayed in their opening 101-75 victory over Adelaide as they slumped to a seven-point defeat at the hands of Scott Roth’s Tasmania JackJumpers.

The Kiwi outfit paid dearly for a dominant 29-12 second quarter from the Jackies as they eased to a 19-point (54-35) halftime lead, and though the Breakers made some runs over the third and fourth quarters, they were never able to haul in the Tasmanians.

The Breakers got another bg game off the bench from veteran guard Cam Gliddon who poured in a team-high 17 points (knocking down five of nine triples) to go with 5 assists in 24 minutes.

Imports Parker Jackson-Cartwright (16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 dimes) and Zylan Cheatham (a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double) once again flashed their class, while Izayah Le’afa added 10 points and new additions Justinian Jesseup and Mangok Mathiang 9 apiece for the Kiwis.

But Maor would not have been happy with either the 92 points given up, or the 50% clip his team allowed their rivals to shoot at, and would no doubt have had plenty to say afterwards about the lack of attention to detail on that side of the ball.

The Breakers made a run in the final quarter, getting to within two points (85-83) with 1:40 remaining, but then allowed the Tasmanians to go on a 7-0 burst to close out the game.

Jack McVeigh paced the Jackies with 19 points, while new import point guard Jordan Crawford showcased his class with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Breakers wrap up the Blitz with a Thursday matchup against the Perth Wildcats, and tip off the NBL season proper on September 30 against the Cairns Taipans at Spark Arena.