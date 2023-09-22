NZ Breakers blow 17-point lead to drop final pre-season game against Perth Wildcats

NBL Blitz: At Gold Coast Convention Centre: Perth Wildcats 93 (Jordan Usher 26, Bryce Cotton 21, Alex Sarr 12), NZ Breakers 89 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 15, Finn Delany 15, Cam Gliddon 14, Zylan Cheatham 13, Justinian Jessup 12, Tom Abercrombie 10). 1Q: 12-22; HT: 34-47; 3Q: 59-69.

It is only the pre-season, but that won’t stop New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Maor from fretting over a sloppy final hitout at the Blitz tournament on the Gold Coast.

The Breakers coughed up a 17-point third-quarter lead to plunge to a disappointing 93-89 defeat to the Perth Wildcats in their third and final Blitz appearance in Queensland. Though they made some big shots down the stretch, the poor way they closed out the loss would have disappointed the Kiwi outfit as they get ready for their looming season opener against the Cairns Taipans.

The Breakers, 1-2 for the Blitz, had looked to be well in control when they led by 10 (22-12) after one, by 13 (47-34) at the half and by 17 (60-43) midway through the third.

But the Cats, behind a game-high 26 points from new import Jordan Usher and a smooth 21 from veteran guard Bryce Cotton, clawed the deficit back to 10 (69-59) at the final break, and hauled in their Kiwi rivals with a 34-20 final term. Ex-Tall Black Corey Webster returned from suspension to contrubute 7 points for the victors.

The Breakers looked like they were going to claw out a narrow victory when new import Justinian Jessup swished three final-quarter triples to keep their noses in front late, and when Finn Delany added a triple of his own to give them an 89-87 lead with just over a minute left, it was the Kiwi club’s game to lose.

But lose it they did, as a costly turnover by new point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright and then missed shots late by Jackson-Cartwright and fellow import Zylan Cheatham allowed the Cats to finish over the top.

Jackson Cartwright paced the Breakers with 15 points,10 assists and 8 turnovers, while Delany also chipped in with 15 at a 6-of-9 shooting clip.

Cam Gliddon (4/11 FG) added a sharp 14 off the pine to wind up a productive Blitz, while high-flying power forward Zylan Cheatham continued his highlight show with 13 points, 6 boards and 5 dimes, Jessup added 12 (4 of 9 from deep) and Tom Abercrombie 10 and 5 rebounds as the Breakers got a half-dozen double-figure contributions.

The Kiwi club open the season proper against the Taipans at Spark Arena on Saturday week.