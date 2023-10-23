Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams to miss looming NBA season

Kiwi hoopster Steven Adams will miss the looming NBA season after all.

A few weeks after the Memphis Grizzlies’ centre expressed optimism his troublesome knee injury wouldn’t keep him from starting the season, it’s been confirmed Adams will undergo season-ending surgery.

In a social media post, the Grizzlies confirmed Adams would have his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee surgically repaired, after “non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability”.

Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In a recent interview, the big Kiwi centre was vague around the exact nature of the knee injury – that kept him sidelined from January, right through until the Grizzlies finals campaign ended – other than to say it was not ideal because there were a few complications.

George Walker IV/AP Memphis Grizzlies' centre Steven Adams pictured during the team’s media day on October 3.

“We’ve been rehabbing all summer so think we’re in a pretty good position,” Adams said at the Grizzlies media day.

Originally said to be out for six weeks with a PCL sprain, Adams was then kept out of the finals, several months later in May.

The Grizzlies open their NBA campaign on October 27 (NZT), against one of Adams’ old teams, the New Orleans Pelicans.