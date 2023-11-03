Former Tall Black Everard Bartlett claims his sacking as Hawks coach was unfair

Everard Bartlett watches from the sideline as head coach of the Hawks this season.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks basketball coach Everard Bartlett claims he has been unfairly dismissed by the team one year into a three-year term.

Former Tall Blacks guard Bartlett, who played 14 seasons for the Hawks, was shocked to learn he was being let go in a video call with general manager Jarrod Kenny.

The 37-year-old Bartlett and Kenny were long-time team-mates for both New Zealand and the Hawks, making the news tougher to digest. Three days later, Bartlett’s contract was terminated on August 25, and he has not personally heard from the organisation since.

Bartlett described his axing as a major surprise and said the reasons provided by the Hawks were vague and unsubstantiated.

A Hawks legend and homegrown player, he labelled his treatment by the franchise as a “slap in the face”. His attempts to converse and gain clarity from the Hawks had been unsuccessful, not hearing from Kenny or the board since his termination.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Former pro Kiwi basketballer Jarrod Kenny is general manager of the Hawke’s Bay Hawks.

“It is my firm belief that my termination was not conducted fairly or in good faith. I’m committed to upholding the integrity and professionalism of the sport I love and have dedicated my life to,” Bartlett said.

Kenny declined to comment, but in a short statement said: “We remain in discussion with Everard and have offered to meet with him to discuss his concerns.

“We prefer to discuss Everard’s concerns with him directly rather than through the media, so will not be making further comment.”

Bartlett was working with his lawyer to seek a fair resolution with the Hawks’ legal team agreeing to meditation. A mediation date had yet to be confirmed.

Evan Barnes/Stuff Everard Bartlett spent 14 NBL seasons with the Hawks, then became head coach this year.

When the termination process was challenged by Bartlett, an email was sent citing “performance issues” and concerns over his “coaching development”, which he disputed.

“They also had this little clause in there [in my contract] that they could give me 30 days notice of termination. That’s the one they chose to go with and gave me the 30 days and said, ‘Thanks a lot, see ya’ and I’m like holy, really, after all the years I’ve been with this club.

“I’ve been on this club longer than some of those board members.”

In his first year as an NBL head coach with the Hawks, Bartlett believed he had made positive progress. He acknowledged there were things he needed to work on and improve as a coach, learning plenty from his debut season.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hawks’ Everard Bartlett, left, defends against Southland Sharks player Luke Aston in a 2018 NBL game.

The Hawks made the top six finals, finishing sixth with an 8-10 record. They were cruelly denied a place in the semifinals after controversially losing the play-in clash against eventual champions, the Canterbury Rams.

All three referees missed an obvious goal-tend at the end of regulation that would have sealed the win for the Hawks. They then also refused to go to the video review that had been put in place for that situation. Canterbury went on to win in overtime, ending the Hawks’ season.

“I understand in my first year I’ve surely made some mistakes, but I felt like I did a pretty good job for my first year. We got to the playoffs and unfortunately, a controversial call [cost us].

Paul Kane/Getty Images Everard Bartlett pictured with the Perth Wildcats in a 2013 Australian NBL game.

“When I got told [I was being let go] I was like ‘Come on, really. On what grounds?’.”

Bartlett was appointed Hawks coach late in the off-season in January, which made him wonder if he was their first choice option.

He had a limited build-up with the players and was “behind the ball” with recruitment because he was confirmed so late. The Hawks had to deal with Cyclone Gabrielle in February, which hit the Bay hard and impacted players and sponsors.

Unlike some of the other NBL head coaches, he was only full-time during the season, which he was fine with. He spent his own time working with homegrown players outside their NBL campaign.

Bartlett was looking to develop as a coach, planning to spend time with the Breakers and with former coach Dean Vickerman at Melbourne United out of his own pocket.

He had a three-year vision for the Hawks and to be let go after season one stung. A member of the Hawks’ 2006 title winning side, he wanted to return the team to their glory days when they had strong local talent.

“I’ve been part of this team since I left high school. I grew up here. This is my home and I watched the Hawks since I was young. The only reason I signed on with the Hawks [as coach] was because of the three-year term.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s Everard Bartlett, left, and Lindsay Tait defend against Australia’s Brock Motum in Wellington in 2015.

“I really wanted to bring back more of the identity we used to have. I feel that needs to be addressed. We’ve kind of gone away from what we used to be. We were a bit of a face for the community. We had a lot of community figures in the team.”

When asked whether his distasteful departure would impact on his friendship with Kenny in the future, Bartlett said he hoped they could move on amiably.

Kenny was also in his first year as a general manager after finishing his pro basketball career.

“I’m sure we’ll get over it and get past it, hopefully. It’s his first year as GM and there’s probably as much learning for him as there is for everybody,” Bartlett said.

“I’m sure he would say the same. It could have been handled much, much better.”