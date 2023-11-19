Tera Reed's hoops year gets better and better as Kiwi rookie lights up Australia's WNBL

When Melbourne Boomers coach Chris Lucas watched Tall Ferns hustle queen Tera Reed in action at this year’s Fiba Asia Cup in Sydney, he knew a not-so-hidden gem when he saw one for his 2023-24 squad.

But even he has been blown away by the start the 25-year-old rising star of New Zealand women’s hoops has made in her first season playing in Australia’s red-hot WNBL – arguably the best hoops league in the world outside the WNBA.

Reed, a peripatetic Aucklander who has traversed the globe in the name of her sport, has made what you might call a sensational start for the Boomers who are 3-0 through the first two rounds of the WNBL, and still yet to play at home. That comes Sunday when the league leaders host the Bendigo Spirit at the ‘Boombox’ in a contest they’re heavily favoured to win.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Tera Reed in action for the Melbourne Boomers against the Southside Flyers in the WNBL.

The Tall Ferns forward has not taken long to earn, not just her coach’s trust, but a place in his starting lineup as the Boomers have beaten the Adelaide Lightning (68-60), Southside Flyers (77-70) and Sydney Flames (90-85) all on the road to spring out of the blocks.

Remarkably, Reed (full name Akiene Tera), in just her second full season of pro hoops, leads the team in scoring (15.7ppg), is second in rebounds (8.0) and third in assists (1.7) through that trio of games to get her WNBL career off to a rollicking start.

Dig a little deeper and it gets even more impressive. After launching with a modest 10/10 double-double against Adelaide, she torched the Flyers for 18 points and 6 boards, and then lit up the Flames for 19 points (on just seven shots), 8 rebounds and 3 dimes.

She is shooting the 3-ball for the season at an other-worldly 80% (eight of 10) and is 65% (15 of 23) from the floor. These are video game numbers – not the return of a fledgling rookie finding her way in one of the toughest hoops leagues on the planet.

“Tera is a special athlete, but also a special person,” says Lucas, who was a Tall Ferns assistant in 2016. “When the opportunity came up to have a look at Tera there was no hesitation from my point of view.

Basketball NZ Tera Reed in action for the Tall Ferns at the 2023 Fiba Asia Cup.

“She's still very young, and that’s what’s exciting about her. But she’s also extremely coachable, highly respectful, and I think she’s only going to get better and better. She’s such a flexible athlete, we can play her in multiple positions and she can defend multiple positions.

”At this moment Tera is really pushing her case, and that’s great for her and great for the team.”

Reed is having some sort of a hoops year, having played a key role in the Northern Kahu’s Tauihi Aotearoa league triumph (18.6ppg, 7.8rpg, 3.1apg on the season), including 21 and 11 in the 98-72 victory over the Tokomanawa Queens in the final, and then stepping up big-time for the Ferns as they finished fourth at the Fiba Asia Cup in Sydney to clinch a spot in next February’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

The 1.82-metre Reed excelled as an undersized power forward for the Ferns, averaging 8,5 points and 6.2 rebounds in Sydney as Guy Molloy’s team nudged out Korea for the all-important fourth spot, and now has a realistic shot at a spot at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Her WNBL opportunity came off that – the Boomers were not the only ones calling, but made the most compelling case – and Reed puts her smooth transition down to comfort – In her coach, her surroundings and especially her team-mates, who include fellow Fern, and close friend, Penina Davidson and WNBA standout Jordin Canada.

”I’m comfortable,” she told Stuff from Melbourne this week. “My coach has a lot of confidence in me. I was nervous when I arrived because it’s the WNBL. It’s very prestigious. But Chris told me, ‘I want you to come in as a scorer, as a shooter’, and my team-mates encourage me to shoot the ball. I’m just in a rhythm now. Playing with Jordin is amazing, with her basketball mind. We’ve formed good chemistry on the court.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Tera Reed torched the Sydney Flames for 19 points in their WNBL matchup at Qudos Bank Arena.

And those three-point numbers?

“It’s crazy,” she smiles. “That hasn’t been my game. I’ve always been known as a driver, a slasher. But it goes back to Asia Cup. Guy wants us to be a great 3-point shooting team, and that was probably the start. I’m just glad I’m shooting well in preparation for February.”

That’s when Reed and the Ferns will take their shot at the Paris Olympics, lining up in a tournament in China alongside the hosts, France and Puerto Rico with three Games slots up for grabs. One win should book their ticket.

“Puerto Rico will be our main focus,” says Reed. “This is such a big opportunity. The girls are all on the same page in trying to make it happen. Going to the Olympics as an athlete is a once-in-a- lifetime thing.”

As far as this hoops journey she’s on that follows five years at college (four at Virginia Commonwealth and her masters at USC) and her inaugural season as a pro in Finland, she puts it all down to “believing in myself and the process”.

Basketball NZ Tera Reed hopes to take the Tall Ferns all the way to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“A lot of people can get down in situations that are out of their control. I’ve been so lucky. Each team I’ve been on, I’ve felt they’ve valued me, and it’s just been staying consistent on my journey, and with my goals.”

You might say it was written in the stars, too. Reed’s mum, Justine, was a former Tall Fern who played in the same era as Leanne Walker and Jody Cameron (both Ferns assistants). Now Tera is part of the next generation, hooping alongside the likes of Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker whom she’s grown up alongside on the basketball courts of Aotearoa.

“I’ve always loved basketball, and had so many inspiring women to look up to ... being able to play with Charlisse and Krystal now, it’s homage to our mums and all the work they’ve put in for women’s basketball in New Zealand.”

And now she’s forging her reputation as a professional in Melbourne alongside another strong Kiwi woman. “I’ve always had a strong connection with P (Davidson). I looked up to her growing up, and we’ve formed a really close friendship. I consider her family, and that off-court relationship really shows on-court as well.

“She’s been here for five years, she knows all the spots [in Melbourne], and having that experience and vet’s mind has really helped me a lot.”

Together they hope to take their shot at some special things in 2024.