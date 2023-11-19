Undermanned NZ Breakers drop costly home NBL game to Illawarra Hawks

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Illawarra Hawks 69 (Sam Froling 16, Tyler Harvey 16, Gary Clark 13). NZ Breakers 65 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 20, Anthony Lamb 20, Cam Gliddon 10). 1Q: 19-12; 36-35; 3Q: 53-51.

Bad became worse for Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers at Spark Arena on Sunday as an undermanned squad dropped a close one they could ill-afford to lose to the Australian NBL’s bottom side.

After seeing star guard Will McDowell-White go down for an extended period with a fractured fibula suffered in Thursday’s victory at Tasmania, the short-handed Breakers (also down import forward Zylan Cheatham with a foot fracture) failed to back up that notable result when they hosted the bottom-placed Illawarra Hawks at their downtown Auckland venue on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks, under new coach Juston Tatum – the father of Boston Celtics NBA star Jayson Tatum – secured just their third victory of the season as they clung on in a tight finish to outlast the Kiwis in somewhat of an offensive grind. Neither team shot the ball well (the Breakers at a 33% clip, the Hawks 43), but it was the visitors who came up with the big plays at the death to nail an important victory.

The Hawks improve to 3-7 for the season while the Breakers, who are now 1-3 at Spark, drop to the same mark to join them on the bottom rung of the competition. Maor’s men still have yet to win consecutive games this problematic season.

The Breakers were led by another outstanding all-round display by their diminutive point guard Parker-Jackson-Cartwright who again shouldered the playmaking load, as well as a fair chunk of the scoring one. He finished with 20 points (on 6-of-17 shooting) to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Finn Delany attacks on the drive for the Breakers in Sunday’s NBL game against the Hawks in Auckand.

Former NBA sharpshooter Anthony Lamb continued his strong offensive contributions for the Kiwi club since coming in as a replacement import, with the sturdy forward adding 20 points (7/21 FG, 4/15 3PT), 7 rebounds and 4 assists in another powerful display.

Veteran guard Cam Gliddon also added a handy 10 points (including a trio of triples) off the pine, headlined by a rare four-point play in the opening quarter. But the Breakers got too little from Thursday’s hero Izayah Le’afa (3 points on 1-of-9 shooting), power forward Finn Delany off the bench (5 points at a 2-of-7 clip) and skipper Tom Abercrombie who went scoreless (on four shots) in 20-plus minutes.

“We didn’t play offence the right way most of the game,” lamented Maor afterwards of a 22-of-67 effort. “The ball was very, very stagnant. I can’t fault the effort – the guys competed, and defended a talented offensive team pretty well. We gave up an offensive rebound (at the end) that we’re going to remember for a while.

“Losing Will definitely affects how we play. He’s the engine – the one that gets us moving from action to action, He’s the one that gets everybody involved. A next-man-up mentality is important, but nobody can do what Will does. We needed other players to contribute, doing other things that they do well.

“In a quick turnaround there’s not time to reinvent the wheel, so we tried to rely on the things that we had. It obviously didn’t work.”

Slick southpaw import Tyler Harvey and Aussie centre Sam Froling paced the Hawks with 16 points apiece (Froling adding a dozen boards) as the visitors brought the requisite effort-levels to accompany their desperate position, while import forward Gark Clark came up big down the stretch to finish with 13 points and 4 boards.

The Breakers were fortunate to find themselves down just seven points (19-12) at the first break after a sluggish start that saw them make just a quarter of their shots for the opening term (4 of 16) and give up a few too many looks at the rim for their coach’s liking.

The Hawks, who moved the ball well from the off, had eight scorers in the first period, compared to just three for the home outfit whose offence was clunky throughout the early going as they struggled to find their spots against the visitors’ zone.

But as early league MVP candidate Jackson-Cartwright got things rolling in the second – he had 14 points on 4-off-9 shooting at the major break – and Gliddon and Delany chipped in with timely threes, the Breakers worked their way back into a tight contest to trail by just a single point (36-35) at the intermission.

The game stayed close throughout the third, with the Breakers hitting the lead early, the Hawks responding with a run of their own before a late Le’afa triple (his first bucket of the game) got the home side to within two (53-51) at the final break.

The contest stayed pretty much bucket for bucket throughout the final term as Lamb’s big triple levelled the game at 65-65 approaching the final minute, only for a huge offensive rebound and slam by Clark, with 35 seconds remaining, to decide the contest. Lamb had one last look at a triple for the escape, but could not knock it down.

The Breakers now have a 10-day break (for the Fiba window) before resuming on November 30. Ownership will mull whether to bring in a replacement over that time.