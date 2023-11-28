Pero Cameron's Tall Blacks handed nightmare draw for Olympic basketball qualifying

Two of the finest basketball players on the planet stand between Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks and a spot at the Paris Olympics tournament.

The New Zealanders have been handed a nightmare draw to conclude a brutal qualifying process, landing in a six-team last-chance tournament in Piraeus, Greece, alongside, not only Giannis Antetokounmpo and the hosts, but Luka Doncic’s Slovenia team, a quality Croatia outfit that could include multiple NBA stars, the Karl-Anthony Towns-led Dominican Republic and Egypt.

Among the half-dozen teams that will assemble in Piraeus from July 2-7, just one will qualify for Paris.

Fiba is staging four final-chance, six-team qualifying events for the Games, with just four spots up for grabs. Already hosts France, as well as Germany and Serbia (Europe), Canada and the USA (Americas), Australia (Oceania), Japan (Asia) and South Sudan (Africa) have clinched spots in Paris.

The Tall Blacks have achieved some mighty feats on the global stage over the years – headlined by a fourth-place finish at the 2002 world championships in Indianapolis – but winning this tournament, and booking a ticket for the Olympics, would likely surpass them all. They haven’t appeared at the Games since 2004 in Athens when they finished 10th overall.

Compounding matters, the New Zealanders, who finished 22nd at this year’s World Cup, have been grouped in a pool alongside Slovenia and Croatia in Piraeus, likely needing at least one win there just to qualify for the semifinals.

Slovenia, consistently one of the premier teams in Europe and fourth at the 2020 Olympics, are almost certain to be led by Dallas Mavericks NBA MVP candidate Doncic and could also include Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar if he’s recovered from an ACL injury. They were seventh at this year’s World Cup.

FIBA Greece star Giannis Antetokounmpo throws one down against the Tall Blacks at the 2019 World Cup.

Croatia could potentially call on NBA stars Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers), Dario Šarić (Golden State Warriors) and Bojan Bogdanović (Detroit Pistons) in their lineup which will include an array of battle-tested Euroleague standouts.

Perennial NBA MVP contender Antetokounmpo will almost certainly spearhead Greece’s tilt at the Games, likely alongside his brother and fellow Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis, and the Dominican Republic are set to be led by Minnesota Timberwolves standout Towns on the back of his star turn at the World Cup.

The Tall Blacks have met the Greeks at the last two World Cups and were beaten 83-74 at this year’s global tournament in the Philippines. They also defeated Egypt 88-86 in their final game of that event to clinch a spot in this qualifying process.

New Zealand’s only NBA player, Steven Adams, will be unavailable for the Olympic qualifiers after being ruled out for the entire NBA season due to knee surgery.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to conclude no later than June 24, potentially allowing any players who go the distance to still play in the Olympic tournaments.

Olympic qualifying tournaments (July 2-7): Valencia, Spain: Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain. Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas. Riga, Latvia: Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia. Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro. Piraeus, Greece: Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia. Group B: Greece, Egypt, the Dominican Republic. San Juan, Puerto Rico: Group A: Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania. Group B: Italy, Puerto Rico, Bahrain.