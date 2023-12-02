NZ Breakers coach Mody Maor faces Basketball Australia probe over referee comments

Even without Mody Maor on the sidelines, the Breakers were too strong for the Adelaide 36ers.

Mody Maor’s fiery response to his halftime ejection in Christchurch on Thursday night could have further consequences, with the outspoken New Zealand Breakers coach facing a Basketball Australia probe into his comments on the refereeing.

BA confirmed it is looking into Maor’s comments at the post-match press conference in Christchurch following the Breakers’ 96-83 NBL victory over the Adelaide 36ers. The coach was thrown out of the game at halftime after being slapped with two technical fouls for repeatedly arguing the case with game officials.

He was visibly upset after skipper Tom Abercrombie was hit with his fourth foul late in the second quarter. The Breakers were on the wrong end of a 16-6 first-half foul-count, and finished with 26 fouls for the game, compared to Adelaide’s 15.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor rides the emotions during Thursday’s victory over Adelaide in Christchurch.

Maor’s assistant Daniel Sokolovsky took over the head coaching duties for the second half, and safely guided the Kiwi club to a much-needed victory as they improved their record to 4-7 for the season behind 24 points from Anthony Lamb and 21 apiece from Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Izayah Le’afa.

The Breakers, with Maor back at the helm, back up a pivotal weekend with a Saturday night visit to the South East Melbourne Phoenix (7.30pm NZT tip).

After Thursday’s game Maor lambasted the decision to eject him, saying he would strongly consider taking it up with the league’s head office. It was the first time in his coaching career he had been thrown out of a contest.

“There’s a way things are done in basketball, and two technical fouls at half-time in a 40-second span is not the way basketball games are refereed,” Maor told Stuff’s reporter in Christchurch.

”I probably deserved one technical foul – the foul count was 16 to six. I haven’t said a word about the refereeing all season long and the stats and the numbers kind of show themselves there. But there’s a way things are done in professional basketball.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers assistant coach Daniel Sokolovsky took the reins for the second half at Wolfbrook Arena.

“Ejecting me over the conversation we had at halftime, where I didn’t curse or anything like this, in my opinion is completely against everything, and it wasn’t warranted. One technical foul yes, the ejection 100% no.”

BA confirmed via a statement it was reviewing Maor’s comments. He has been asked to provide an explanation for his post-game reaction, including his comment that “there’s a way things are done in basketball”.

The Breakers coach could receive a fine or suspension for breaching Basketball Australia’s code of conduct.

Interestingly, Maor told Stuff after the game he thought his ejection was “worth a discussion” with the league. “We all have the same goal,” he said. “We all care about our teams and our league. There’s definitely something here to talk about.”

He said in his opinion the way the game was called in Christchurch was not equal. “We were definitely aggressive on offence – driving, attacking. Parker [Jackson-Cartwright] is in the paint every possession and I don’t think it should have had that kind of disparity and this is exactly the reason I went to talk to the referees at halftime.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright gets into the paint against Adelaide in Christchurch.

The Breakers coach said it had been “frustrating” to watch his team close out the much-needed victory from the locker-room because ”we’re together in the trenches, we’re fighting through it shoulder to shoulder, and to not be there fighting with my guys hurts”.

He considered Thursday’s victory, with the team down two starters in Zylan Cheatham (broken foot) and Will McDowell-White (fractured fibula) and backup big Dane Pineau (elbow injury), “a great step” but said it was important to back it up in a tough assignment in Melbourne.

The Breakers have yet to post back-to-back victories this season and will have their work cut out breaking that duck against a well-rested 6-6 Phoenix outfit led by standout Aussie Mitch Creek, dominant import big Alan Williams and slashing guard Will Cummings.