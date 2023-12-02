Up-and-down NBL ride continues as NZ Breakers drop road game at SEM Phoenix

Breakers guard Izayah Le'Afa on the attack against the SEM Phoenix in Melbourne on Saturday night.

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: SEM Phoenix 90 (Mitch Creek 26, Will Cummings 15, Gary Browne 12, Matt Kenyon 11, Ben Ayre 11, Alan Williams 10), NZ Breakers 79 (Izayah Le’afa 17, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 14, Anthony Lamb 14, Mantas Rubštavičius 11). 1Q: 16-19; HT: 41-45; 3Q: 66-65.

One step forwards, another backwards. The frustrating, stop-start nature of the New Zealand Breakers’ Australian NBL season continued apace in Melbourne on Saturday night as Mody Maor’s men dropped the second half of their round double to the home-town Phoenix.

Following their meritorious Thursday night victory over the Adelaide 36ers in Christchurch, this 91-79 defeat to South East Melbourne was another blow for the undermanned Breakers who now fall to 4-8 for the season. The Phoenix improve to 7-6 with the hard-fought victory that saw them storm home 49-34 over the final two quarters.

The Breakers’ tough schedule appeared to show as they got a bad case of the wobbles late at the graveyard that is John Cain Arena – they have now lost 14 of their last 15 at the venue – to allow the Phoenix to come roaring back from a 41-45 halftime deficit.

The Kiwi club still has not won back-to-back games this season, and you could see why in this clash as they struggled to get the job done without injured starters Zylan Cheatham and Will McDowell-White

Izayah Le’afa paced the Breakers with 17 points in just under 28 minutes off the, knocking down 6 of 12 shots, and 3 of 8 from deep, to continue his strong shooting form.

Imports Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Anthony Lamb added 14 points apiece, but both were quiet in the second half as they appeared to tire under the heavy workload they’re carrying. Lamb added 7 boards and 4 assists, while Jackson-Cartwright dished out 7 dimes.

Lithuanian Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius showed some encouraging signs with 11 points (on 4-of-6 shooting) off the bench, but Finn Delany (6 points), Mangok Matthiang (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Tom Abercrombie (6 points, 4 boards) were just too quiet for their team’s needs.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Breakers forward Anthony Lamb takes on the Phoenix’s Matt Kenyon at John Cain Arena.

Classy power forward Mitch Creek paced the Phoenix with 26 points (on 10-of-15 shooting) and 7 rebounds, while Will Cummings (15 points), Alan Williams (with a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds) and Gary Browne (12 points) provided his chief support.

The Breakers, playing the second half of a home-away back to back, came out with solid energy and accuracy to carve out a 19-16 lead after one and a 45-41 halftime advantage against the well-rested Phoenix, behind 12 first-half points from Le’afa (including a pair of triples) and 10 from the classy Lamb.

The Kiwi club once again battled foul issues, with Jackson-Cartwright and Finn Delany picking up up three apiece through the first two periods, but their ball movement and shot selection was strong and a resultant 52% shooting clip (18 of 34) through the first half enabled them to edge out to the four-point advantage.

The Phoenix got 13 first-half points from import Cummings off the pine (he made both of his attempts from deep) and 11 from the reliable Creek, mostly around the hoop, but shot just 41% for the half and missed six of their 13 free-throws.

The Breakers looked set to hold an advantage into the final break as Next Star Rubštavičius knocked down a pair of triples to get the visitors out by 5 (63-58) late, before a surging 8-2 finish by the Phoenix saw them grab an unlikely 66-65 edge.

And from there it was all the Phoenix as the Breakers’ legs tired and the home side was able to get a regular supply of buckets to build their advantage to double-figures.