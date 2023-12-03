Mody Maor urges patience with NZ Breakers, adamant NBL season can still be saved

Mody Maor's men found their second game of the NBL round tough going at John Cain Arena.

Far from discouraged as he deals with a league probe into his post-game comments in Christchurch, as well as a team that can't put together back-to-back victories, Breakers coach Mody Maor is adamant there is light at the end of the NBL tunnel.

Maor’s undermanned Breakers still have not posted consecutive victories this season after running out of gas in Melbourne on Saturday night to drop a disappointing one 90-79 to the SEM Phoenix – falling to 4-8, with all sorts still to do to even squeeze into the playoff picture.

On top of that Basketball Australia and the NBL want to speak to the Breakers coach about his comments post-game in Christchurch on Thursday night, after he had been ejected at halftime for arguing with the referees from what would become a 96-83 victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Breakers forward Mantas Rubštavičius goes up for the shot against the SEM Phoenix at John Cain Arena.

The travel toll and short turnaround told badly on the Breakers at John Cain Arena as they slumped to their 14th defeat in their last 15 games at the Melbourne venue. After leading for most of the first three quarters, the fatigued Kiwi club – down three key players, including two starters – hit the wall and could muster just 14 points in a disappointing final term. They shot just 26% from beyond the arc, had 13 turnovers and coughed up 13 O-boards.

Notably, imports Parker-Jackson-Cartwright and Anthony Lamb – both well below their season averages with 14 points apiece – barely moved the needle over the run home as their heavy workload finally took a toll. Jackson-Cartwright had just three final-quarter points and Lamb was kept to just a single bucket over the entire second half. Finn Delany was also quiet, with just 6 points on 2-of-8 shooting, and plus/minus of -20.

So, despite another strong showing from sharpshooter Izayah le’afa off the bench (17 points on 6-of-12 shooting) and a nice cameo from Lithuanian youngster Mantas Rubštavičius who chipped in 11 points on six shots, including two of three from beyond the arc, the Breakers unravelled at the end as they had no answer to the inside game of Phoenix star Mitch Creek (26 points on 10-of-15 shooting).

“It was really clear one team came off back-to-backs, and one team came off two weeks of rest,” said the coach. “We ran out of gas. There have been losses this year I’ve been very angry about ... this isn’t one of them. I felt we played hard, our guys competed, and they did things the right way.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Moar tries to make a point to Finnn Delany during Saturday’s game against the Phoenix,

“There was a stretch at the end of the third, beginning of the fourth [quarter] where we played great basketball. The ball just didn’t drop. We missed open 3s and layups, and the game got away on us. It happens.

”We paid a price for our cover on Creek in the paint ... but in the big picture I’m proud of the way we competed. We’ll win a lot of games if we play like this.”

It's why Maor told Stuff post-game, he felt his team was still well and truly in the playoff mix, despite the unpromising record.

“We’re making steps in the right direction,” he added. “This is usually not stuff I say after a loss, but we’re playing better, more connected, the ball is moving better, and we’re creating more shots and competing at a higher level on defence. These will lead to wins. We’ll have enough wins I hope to make the playoffs, and I don’t think anyone wants to see us when we’re healthy.”

And the BA “please explain” around his comments in Christchurch?

“I’m happy to explain everything I said because I think I conducted myself perfectly in the situation,” he said. “I’m happy that this is something that people want to look at and hopefully this is something that everybody learns from.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Breakers guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright is corralled by the Phoenix’ Alan Williams and Ben Ayre.

Notably, the coach steered well clear of any comment on whether he was “happy” with the officiating on Saturday night, even though the foul-count again went against his side.

“Next question,” he barked. “I’m happy with my money in my wallet.”

The Breakers now have a week at home before resuming against the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark on Saturday night.

Maor confirmed star import Zylan Cheatham (broken foot) was edging towards a much-needed return, possibly for the December 22 home game against the Kings.

“He’s going according to his timeline. He should be shooting, and now he is. He’s doing weight-bearing work, cardio ... he’s definitely building up to coming back. This is not a process you can rush – it takes what it takes.”

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: SEM Phoenix 90 (Mitch Creek 26, Will Cummings 15, Gary Browne 12, Matt Kenyon 11, Ben Ayre 11, Alan Williams 10), NZ Breakers 79 (Izayah Le’afa 17, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 14, Anthony Lamb 14, Mantas Rubštavičius 11). 1Q: 16-19; HT: 41-45; 3Q: 66-65.