Good news-bad news as Tall Ferns secure college stars for shot at Paris Olympics

In a perfect world, with a spot at the Paris Olympic Games within reach, Tall Ferns coach Guy Molloy would have all hands on deck for February’s final qualifying tournament in China.

But Molloy, as ever, operates in a far from blue-sky environment and has to take the good with the bad on the availability front as he looks to guide the New Zealand women’s basketballers to a fourth appearance at the Games.

The good news first. Molloy confirmed from Sydney, where he had returned following a weekend training camp with the Ferns in Auckland, that he had secured the release of US college standouts Charlisse Leger-Walker (Washington State) and Tayla Dalton (St Mary’s) for the February 8-11 tournament in Shenzhen, China that will see the New Zealanders line up alongside the hosts, France and Puerto Rico, with three spots up for grabs for Paris.

That’s a massive win for the programme given the tricky timing of the Olympic qualifying event – right at the business end of the college season. Both Leger-Walker and Dalton are key figures in Molloy’s lineup.

“We’ve had formal discussions and the colleges are going to release those two players,” Molloy told Stuff. “It could be they arrive a day or so later than the rest of the group, but with a week in preparation, that’s a great outcome.

“I’m really pleased with the work Basketball NZ did in collaboration with St Mary’s and Washington State and really pleased they have been so supportive of the girls’ international aspirations. I’ve told all the players this will put you on the world map and a strong performance there is important for your careers.”

And the bad?

David Neilson Recently qualified Tahlia Tupaea is in doubt for Olympic qualifying because of recent shoulder surgery

Molloy confirmed it was highly unlikely two of the squad’s senior figures, in recently naturalised Australian Tahlia Tupaea and experienced forward Kalani Purcell, would be available for the February tournament as they faced races against the clock to regain fitness.

Both are in the midst of strict medical return-to-play protocols – Tupaea after September shoulder reconstruction surgery and Purcell following the birth of her first baby.

“The medical advice is February could be a month or two too soon,” said Molloy. “They’re following protocols that just can’t be sped up. Touch wood, we qualify and they could be fully available for the Olympics. But they could just be racing the clock this time.”

Molloy hoped to name his squad of 12 for China later this month, and it could contain at least two new names, with 24-year-old McKenna Dale and 17-year-old Christchurch schoolgirl sensation Lauren Whittaker both pushing hard for spots in China.

Dale, who spent her high school and college years in the US, last played for New Zealand at the age-grade level, but after recently graduating from the University of Virginia she has returned to this part of the world to pursue her hoops ambitions.

The sharpshooter was a standout for the Whai in the Tauihi Aotearoa league earlier this year, averaging 17.7ppg, 6.1rpg and 3.4apg over 14 games, including a 32-point explosion, with eight triples, in her debut appearance. She is currently playing for Bendigo Spirit, alongside fellow Ferns hopeful Esra McGoldrick, in Australia’s WNBL.

FIBA Charlisse Leger-Walker gave the Ferns a shot at Paris with their Asia Cup victory over Korea in Sydney.

“If we’re going to lose Tahlia, that next-level type scorer, to get a player like McKenna coming on the scene after living in Connecticut, rediscovering she’s a Kiwi and becoming available, it’s been a great thing,” added Molloy. “She’s loved her experiences in this part of the world, and seems super eager about what could be in front of her.”

And with Purcell seemingly unavailable, and Tessa Boagni still off the scene after starting her own family, the Ferns remained challenged in the height department, with Whittaker’s emergence as a promising young big exciting.

“We’ve had to go deep into the depth chart around Penina [Davidson] for bigs. It’s why we took Ritorya [Tamilo] to Asia Cup last year. She handled herself well, but Lauren is different – so strong and physical, and can really hold her position and move people around. She picks and rebounds well.

“I said to her when the opportunity presents you’ve got to be ready. Our depth in post stock is low, are you ready? She had a really good camp.”

The Ferns head into the Shenzhen tournament as long shots to advance, with China (2), France (7) and Puerto Rico (12) all ahead of New Zealand (23) on the world rankings.

But with just one win needed, and Puerto Rico considered a beatable prospect, Molloy is adamant his team has a shot at an Olympic spot.

“We’re in the fight for sure,” he said. “On world rankings over 10 games they might win more than us. But we only have to play one game.”

Tall Ferns extended squad: Stella Beck, McKenna Dale, Tayla Dalton, Penina Davidson, Kendell Heremaia, Lauryn Hippolite, Krystal Leger-Walker, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Esra McGoldrick, Tera Reed, Zoe Richards, Sharne Robati, Ritorya Tamilo, Kalani Purcell, Tahlia Tupaea, Lauren Whittaker.