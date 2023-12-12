Auckland Tuatara big movers in NBL off-season, inking Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe

Former Saint Tom Vodanovich will link up with the Auckland Tuatara for the 2024 Kiwi NBL season.

The Auckland Tuatara have made the biggest move of the New Zealand National Basketball League’s off-season free-agency period by signing a trio of proven “local” performers, headed by former Tall Blacks duo Rob Loe and Tom Vodanovich.

The Tuatara on Tuesday confirmed they had snared ex-NZ Breakers and Sydney Kings forward and former league MVP Vodanovich for the 2024 season, joining veteran Kiwi centre Rob Loe and accomplished Aussie sharpshooter Cam Gliddon who both return to Aaron Young’s squad. Vodanovich played for Wellington’s Saints for the previous two seasons, but did line up for the Tuatara’s predecessor, the Auckland Huskies, in ‘21.

That’s a strong core for the back-to-back beaten finalists, with all three coming off standout seasons in 2023. Loe was named league MVP and defensive player of the year as he led the Tuatara to a second straight grand final (where they lost to the Canterbury Rams), averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 blocks, while shooting 56% from the floor and 40 from deep.

Gliddon, who comes off the bench for the NZ Breakers in the Australian NBL, averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists in his inaugural season for the Tuatara, while Vodanovich, who is currently playing in the Philippines, put up 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Saints.

They form the core of a handy frontcourt for the Auckland club who dominated last season, going 13-5 to win the minor premiership, rolling past the Franklin Bulls 92-67 in the semifinals, before being upset 93-82 by the Rams in the title game.

The Taranaki Airs have been the other significant movers early in free-agency, confirming they have secured both Cameron brothers, Flynn and Tobias, as well as athletic forward Carlin Davison who is set to be a big improver after an off-season with the Breakers. Flynn Cameron and Davison both turned out for the Airs in ‘23.

Taranaki were also due to announce on Tuesday a key import signing, said to be a well-performed Australia NBL perimeter player who has appeared in the Kiwi league previously.

One team set to be vastly different in ‘24 is the Hawke’s Bay Hawks, with a cleanout looking set to take place after head coach Everard Bartlett was controversially cut loose. The club has confirmed standout forward Hyrum Harris will not return (the Perth Wildcats starter is being heavily recruited by a number of clubs, led by the Saints), while Ethan Rusbatch has been linked with a move to the Auckland region and free-scoring guard Derone Raukawa is also looking for a new club.

There are also strong suggestions that seldom-used Breakers forward Dan Fotu, who played well for the Bulls in ‘23, could be set for a move to the Nelson Giants.