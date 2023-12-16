NZ Breakers find the hot hands to topple Cairns Taipans for vital NBL road win

Mody Maor's side had too much offence for Cairns to handle on Friday night.

At Cairns Convention Centre: NZ Breakers 111 (Anthony Lamb 29, Mantas Rubštavičius 21, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 20, Finn Delany 11), Cairns Taipans 82 (Taran Armstrong 15, Patrick Miller 13, Sam Mennenga 13, Bul Kuol 11). 1Q: 36-18; HT: 62-36; 3Q: 91-65.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Mody Maor’s decision to insert 21-year-old Lithuanian Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius into his starting lineup proved a difference-maker as his men delivered a much-needed NBL road victory in Cairns on Friday night.

The Breakers, with Rubštavičius replacing Tom Abercrombie in Maor’s starting five, opened in red-hot shooting fashion, pouring in 36 first-quarter points as they missed just four shots in the opening term. They never looked like being headed thereafter as they posted their highest score of the season to improve to 5-9 with just their second success on the road.

The result also completed a 3-0 sweep of the North Queenslanders for the season.

The Taipans never got to grips with the Breakers' excellent ball movement and attack mindset off the dribble and trailed 36-18 after the opening spell, 62-36 at the major break and 91-65 at the three-quarter mark. The Kiwis shot 76% for the opening stanza, were rolling at a 67% clip at the half and finished the game with outstanding numbers: 37 of 63 (58%) from the floor and 12 of 27 (47%) from beyond the arc.

Maor’s men upped their efforts on the borads too after taking a pasting last time out. They outrebounded the Snakes 39-31 and had a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers and were 11-0 on fast-break points.

As usual star imports Anthony Lamb and Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the Breakers’ offensive effort. Lamb made 11 of 20 shots to rack up 29 points and haul in 8 rebounds, while the speedy Jackson-Cartwright added 20 points (on 5-of-9 shooting) and 8 assists.

Emily Barker/Getty Images NZ Breakers forward Anthony Lamb takes it to Tahjere McCall in Cairns on Friday night.

But it was the support acts who were more notable as the Breakers cruised to an important victory with import forward Zylan Cheatham due back on court for Friday’s final pre-Christmas outing against the Sydney Kings at Spark Arena.

Rubštavičius handled his promotion with aplomb, pouring in a season-high 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while adding 8 boards and a trio of dimes. Finn Delany chipped in 11 points, 7 rebounds and a pair of steals, while Abercrombie and big man Mangok Mathiang added 8 points apiece.

The Ta[pans were paced by 15 points from youngster Taran Armstrong and got 13 on 6-of-9 shooting from burly Kiwi forward Sam Mennenga.

The Breakers now have a week to prepare for the visit from the Kings, and with Cheatham back, and maybe Will McDowell-White as well, there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel.