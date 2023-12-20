NZ Breakers set to be lifted by return of Zylan Cheatham, Will McDowell-White to face Sydney

The Breakers are rapt to have their key playmaker Will McDowell-White back from a fibula fracture injury.

Australian NBL: NZ Breakers v Sydney Kings. Where: Spark Arena, Auckland. When: 7.30pm tip. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1.

The Breakers will unwrap an early Christmas gift at Spark Arena on Friday night when key rotation players Zylan Cheatham and Will McDowell-White make a much-needed return from injury for a visit from back-to-back champions the Sydney Kings.

Stuff can confirm both Cheatham, who has not played since he fractured his foot on October 26, and McDowell-White, who has been out since a similar injury suffered on November 16, are both slated to take the court on Friday night when the 9-6 Kings look to make it seven wins in the last eight at Spark against their 5-9 Kiwi rivals they defeated in last season’s grand final.

SKY SPORT Mody Maor's side had too much offence for Cairns to handle on Friday night.

“There is a good chance they (both) play on a very significant minutes restriction,” Breakers coach Mody Maor told Stuff on Wednesday. “The injuries are behind them now, and it’s about getting back into basketball playing shape. Both those injuries were the kind that limit what you can do, so there is a process of getting back into shape.

“It’s cool they will be on the roster, but how much of an impact they can have on winning ... they’re probably a few weeks away from that.”

Being a professional coach, Maor’s default setting tends towards pessimism. But even he has to concede there is nothing but upside in the double-boost to a rotation that had been severely challenged by the absence of two such influential players.

Cheatham, a 1.96-metre forward who can jump out of the gym, had averaged 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while converting at a 55% clip in the four games prior to his injury. McDowell-White, who had his early season disrupted by a finger injury, was running at 9.3 points. 4.8 assists and 3.5 boards over eight games before his fractured fibula.

“These are great people, great players, and the guys are excited to play with them and happy that they’re getting back. That’s all super positive,” said Moar who felt the availability of his influential pair came at a time when the team was making significant inroads as a playing group.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Import forward Zylan Cheatham is back after last playing for the Breakers on October 26.

“It’s kinda crazy this is the first time we’re going to have a full team, and we’re past the mid-point of the season. But there are also growing pains that come with this. Everybody’s role changes a bit, and they need to learn how to play together. There’s good and bad, like everything in life.”

That said, Maor admitted there was no downside to having a pair with the skills and attributes of the interior-focused Cheatham and perimeter-inclined McDowell-White to add to a rotation which had been challenged in their absence. Star imports Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who leads the league in assists (6.0) and is second in scoring (20.4), and ex-NBA standout Anthony Lamb (20.1ppg, 6.1rpg) have carried a heavy load in their absence.

“We’ve felt it when Parker gets into foul trouble, and we struggle,” added Maor. “This is very meaningful, specifically if you look at our schedule (six games between now and January 14). We’re paying the piper for the NBA tour now, so having all hands on deck is important.”

Even four games under .500, with a lot to do over the second half of the regular season, the Breakers have had some positive moments. They lead the league in most shooting percentage metrics, both inside and outside the arc, and are fourth overall in offensive rating. What they haven’t been is consistent – evidenced by the fact they’re yet to win back to back games this season (and try again on Friday off the back of a 111-82 thumping of the Taipans in Cairns).

“Because of the injuries, we’ve shape-shifted the way we play a few times during the season,” added Maor. “Playing with Zylan and without Zylan we’re a very different basketball team. Same with Will, same with Finn (Delany). It changes how we play, how we defend, and finding consistency within that level of change has been very challenging for us.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Zylan Cheatham was an enthusiastic cheerleader in Cairns, but is ready to take the court this week.

“Now the goal is to incorporate Will and Z without losing a step, while maintaining how we play. We have a good understanding of what that needs to look like and how they need to play, and hopefully it comes with no growing pains, because that’s been the case for us all year.”

One thing unlikely to change Friday night is the spot at starting guard for 21-year-old Lithuanian NBA hopeful Mantas Rubštavičius after he had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in his first start of the season last week against Cairns.

Maor loved what he got from his Next Star, but was not surprised by it. It was, he said, a by-product of the talented youngster finally being healthy for a prolonged period.

“That was a great game,” added the Breakers coach. "He’s not going to shoot that well every time (he made 5 of 8 shots and 2 of 3 triples), but he had 8 rebounds, 3 assists, made great decisions, played super hard, and these things you can do all the time.

“Within the smorgasbord of big names we’ve lost for significant time, Mantas has got lost in the shuffle because people didn’t really know who he was. The coaching staff always knew we were missing a very big piece. I just hope he stays healthy and can keep impacting winning on a consistent basis.”

The Breakers lost their previous meeting of the season against the Kings 87-85 in Sydney on November 5.