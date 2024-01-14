Mary Goulding six months on: ‘I’m so blessed. I’m going to play basketball again’

Little steps. Giant strides. When Mary Goulding strode on to a basketball court for the first time since the May car accident that very nearly claimed her life, anticipation was not matched by realisation. For the first time in a remarkable recovery that has had doctors dubbing her a “miracle patient”, doubts started to swirl in her mind.

Could she do this? Could she become a fully fledged basketballer again? Could she get her old life back? This day at least, it felt as though a lifetime of hoops had been drained out of her.

She grabbed the ball, bounced it and launched into a shot from in front of the rim. It drew nothing but air. Goulding’s initial thoughts were a mix of horror and despair. What had happened to the basketball talent she had spent most of her 27 years honing?

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mary Goulding: ‘From the start I was really conscious of focusing on what I can do, rather than what I can’t.’

But then she did something that has become somewhat of a new skill of late: she cut herself a break. She remembered that just a few months back she had been lying in Christchurch Hospital in a coma, her attentive family gathered by her bedside, already preparing themselves for the possibility she might never wake up.

It has been some journey this Canterbury, Tall Ferns and globetrotting professional basketballer has been on since that fateful day on May 20 when she was involved in a horror car crash whilst driving to a workout in Rangiora, north of Christchurch. At that stage she was just days from being named in the New Zealand women’s squad to attend the Fiba Asia Cup in Sydney – their first major step on the qualifying journey for the Paris Olympics.

Instead, she spent weeks battling for her life, then months looking to rebuild herself from the shattered wreck that lay in a coma for 12 days. Stuff first caught up with Goulding in June at the Auckland rehab facility where she began that journey back to health, and gave us her first media interview.

Now, six months on, we revisit the accomplished basketballer, who finished her US college career at Fordham in New York, and played professionally in Sweden, Australia and New Zealand, to catch up with her progress and wellbeing.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Basketballer Mary Goulding speaks about her road to recovery following her horror crash in May.

“It’s going really well,” she says of a process that encountered a, well, road bump when she was involved in an eerily similar second car accident in late-August that left her physically unharmed, but battling mental demons for a week or two. “I’m now back on the basketball court. It started off not being able to hit the rim standing right in front of it. Then from the free-throw line I’d make maybe three from 10. I made 66 from 70 the other day. Now I’m getting closer and closer to the 3-point line.

“Again, it’s been a process. I started out making one from 26 from 3, and that was a heave. Terrible technique. That was two months ago. But I’ve been in the gym, getting my strength back. I’m still not comfortable from 3, but today I made 16 from 32. Technique wasn’t perfect, but just shooting 32 and making half is an amazing accomplishment.”

Yes, Goulding has learned to celebrate the “little goals” through a process that has forced her to dig as deep as she has had to at any time in her sporting career. She’s adamant it rounds out with a full return to competitive basketball.

“From the start I was really conscious of focusing on what I can do, rather than what I can’t. When I couldn’t get the ball to the hoop, it hurt a lot. I thought, ‘oh crap, is it actually doable? Is it realistic to get back on the court?’ I decided I’m not going to put myself through the pain of negative reinforcement, so I put that on hold and focused on what I could do. I went back to the gym..

“When I woke up from my coma I couldn’t even go to the toilet by myself. It was easy to find things I could do, and that got me through. Some days were easier than others, and being an athlete helped … having to suck it up and push through uncomfortable situations isn’t new to me.”

Soon enough the gym became a source of reinforcement, in more ways than one.

“I haven’t been super social, but often I’d bump into people who hadn’t seen me since my accident, and their genuine reaction and joy, and often there were tears … I really liked it because it brought me back to how incredible I’m doing, what could have been, and where I am now. I was reminded to be grateful.”

That perspective has been a guiding light for Goulding.

Goulding family Basketballer Mary Goulding was in a coma for 12 days after her car crash in May.

“I’m very blessed,” she says of her recovery. “I don’t doubt that it’s how many people were and are praying for me. I haven’t had to deal with depression, and I guess it’s because of that grateful mindset. I’ve kept busy, I’ve had things to look forward to and focusing on what I can do really saved me. I couldn’t go down that dark hole because there was just so much good around me.”

Goulding believes her strong faith helped find an inner serenity with this process she’s locked into.

“I’m very much at peace. I’ve accepted what’s happened to me, just take it each day at a time and ask God for the strength to get through the hard days. There are hard days, and I also think when I’m tired, which is a lot, it must be hard for other people around me. That’s tough because I don’t want to cause trouble for other people.

“I’ve been really good at learning to know when to actually be nice to yourself. There are times when you’ve got to toughen up and there are times when you just stay in the same place, and that’s OK. That’s been a real growth point, and has been helpful for my mental health.”

The message from the doctors, reports Goulding, is “overwhelmingly positive”. Physically she’s making great progress after suffering injuries to her left leg, and neck, shoulder and arm on the right side, and suspected brain damage from a fearful head injury. She is just awaiting full flexion in her knee that would allow top speed, but she’s reasonably mobile, can run up to 8-9km and feels her strength improving every day. She has just had braces fixed to realign her teeth and is seeing a hand therapist for some issues with a finger.

The head injury recovery is more problematic, but already far exceeds doctors’ expectations. Again, all indications are she will make a full recovery, but right now, just past the six-month mark (serious head injuries can take around two years to heal fully), she still fatigues easily, has to manage headaches and is sensitive to noise. High-tech earplugs have proven invaluable in helping negotiate normal life, but as a rule she still avoids loud, public places.

Asked to score her recovery, she puts herself at around 70 percent in basketball health and closer to 80 in everyday “Mary life”. She adds: “I’m kind of a freak of nature. All my therapists and doctors are stoked with my progress and optimistic I’ll make a full recovery.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mary Goulding says returning to basketball and teaching will close a chapter on her accident.

Life is edging towards a form of normality. She’s back behind the wheel – she actually finds it easier driving than being a passenger, which probably stems from her second crash in August – and just before we spoke she had been out for dinner. She hopes to return to her teaching studies in 2024.

Basketball is one way this story comes full circle. But only one, says Goulding.

“I’ve always thought of myself as more than just a basketball player. Part of it is basketball, getting back, but I’m not so narrow-minded as to think what I do on the court defines my story. I haven’t thought too much about the future. When I did last time, I had an accident that threw my future off completely.

“This early in the recovery process, my goals are in pencil. I’ve got goals to get back to basketball, and to get back to teaching in the second half of next year. But it’s all in pencil. That (returning to hoops and teaching) would be the chapter end because it would be me being physically competent, and handling the brain injury. I’d be close to 100% if I’m able to do both of those.”

Goulding hopes to up her hoops return to full-contact scrimmages in the new year, and hopes to be playing games by around midday through next year. She isn’t sure at this stage who that will be for, but has an inkling.

“It might be too big a goal, but I like big life goals. I want to go over and play in Australia, in NBL1, either in Perth or North Queensland, where I’ve played before. I loved it there, and why not go back to somewhere I’ve experienced?”

Goulding family Mary Goulding had to gain closure by seeing her battered car.

One you thing you never hear from Goulding is the classic “why me?” line. Not her style.

“I’ve never actually said that,” she says with a smile. “Other people have, but that question isn’t going to get me anywhere. I’m more practical. It’s happened, so how am I going to respond? What is it going to teach me? And how am I going to come out of it? That’s my attitude.”

In terms of the initial accident that was so cataclysmic, and had doctors fearing brain damage, as well as long-term issues from the catalogue of physical injuries suffered, healing has been about more than a rehab regime.

Goulding went through a restorative justice process with the woman driver who caused the accident, and found it a cathartic experience to piece together events of that day that her battered brain had shut out.

“I had already forgiven her. But it was really good to see her and tell her the words out loud, that I don’t hold anything against you, I’m not bitter or resentful, and I forgive you. She was crying, I was crying. She said sorry so many times. I gave her a hug. She’s an absolute sweetheart and wants to come to my game when I play again.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mary Goulding: ‘Some people have it tough in life. I’ve got so much to be grateful for.’

She also found she needed to make one last visit to the car – and not just to retrieve a trunkful of basketballs and training gear still stashed there.

“My parents didn’t want to look at the wrecked car. It was too traumatic. But I needed to see it. I was having nightmares and I needed closure because I didn’t know what had happened, and that was bugging my brain. Your subconscious tries to figure it out, and it was putting me back into that place, and I’d wake up and go, ‘my gosh, not again’. After seeing my car I haven’t had any more dreams since.”

In so many ways the Mary Goulding who has emerged from this experience is one with a fresh perspective on life. When you suggest as much, a wide grin breaks out on her beautiful face.

“It’s almost like the glasses have been rubbed clean, and where something might have been blurry before, now I can see the detail,” she says. “Today I just got braces, and I can’t eat solids because it’s painful. My mum and friend said, ‘it must be so hard, you must want to eat’. I’m like, ‘honestly no, this is so, so much better than not being able to eat for six weeks, not being able to swallow for six weeks, not being able to taste, not being able to have water … I can taste, I can have water. I’m going to be able to eat in a few days. This isn’t bad because I’ve had worse. It’s changed my perspective. Some people have it tough in life. I’ve got so much to be grateful for. I think I will be OK.”

Bouncing back in all the ways that matter.