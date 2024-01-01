Winning streak continues as New Zealand Breakers hold firm to beat Tasmania JackJumpers

In Hobart: New Zealand Breakers 98 (Jackson Parker-Cartwright 27, Anthony Lamb 18, Mantas Rubštavičius 16, Mangok Mathiang 16) Tasmania JackJumpers 93 (Sean MacDonald 23, Jack McVeigh 17). Q1: 19-25, Q2: 40-40, Q3: 70-64.

The New Zealand Breakers rallied late to beat the Tasmania JackJumpers 98-93 in the Australian NBL on Monday and stretch their winning streak to four games.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright scored 27 points and six rebounds, but most crucially made some big plays in the dying minutes, in a man of the match performance as the Breakers won in Hobart for the first time in their last nine trips to Tasmania.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Anthony Lamb of the Breakers is fouled by Anthony Drmic of the Jackjumpers during their ANBL match on Monday.

The Kiwis now have an 8-win, 9 loss record as they continue their mid-season surge.

Tasmania, third heading into the match and now with a 10-9 record, made a hot start and led by six at the first break, but on the back of 15 first-half points from Anthony Lamb the Breakers levelled it up at 40-40 at the midway point.

A season-high 30-point third-quarter had the Breakers up by six heading into the last quarter but they were soon down by five as they struggled to handle the hot hand of Sean MacDonald, who lit up MyState Bank Arena with a flurry of three-pointers.

MacDonald had seven three-pointers in a 23-point haul for the match, while the rest of his team-mates were also pretty good from long range, the home team nailing 16 shots from beyond the arc all up.

Notwithstanding that, the Breakers hung in and kept chipping away, led by Jackson-Cartwright.

Mangok Mathiang made a crucial three-point play with 34 seconds remaining which nudged the Breakers ahead and they defended well to protect the lead.

The Breakers return home to play the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.