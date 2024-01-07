Resurgent NZ Breakers eye another win against Perth Wildcats in Aus NBL

Zylan Cheatham of the Breakers dunks during their round 12 NBL match versus the Brisbane Bullets in Brisbane in December.

Pleased, but not complacent.

That’s Zylan Cheatham’s view on the recent rise of the New Zealand Breakers up the Australian NBL table as they prepare to meet long-time fierce rivals Perth Wildcats on Sunday.

The Breakers have won four consecutive outings after a sluggish start to the 2023-24 season, not helped by injuries to the likes of Cheatham.

But the power forward says the hosts for the meeting at Spark Arena (4pm Sunday) can’t think they’ve achieved much yet.

“Obviously pleased, but not complacent by any means,” Cheatham said.

“We’re still striving to play better – we've managed to grind out a win in some games where we didn't really play well in, which is a good sign. But we're trying to reach the top, so that's unacceptable.”

Paul Kane/Getty Images Anthony Lamb of the Breakers defends against Bryce Cotton of the Perth Wildcats in Perth in November.

Cheatham acknowledges injuries – particularly his own and that of now-returned guard Will McDowell-White – have hampered coach Mody Maor’s troops.

“Some of it we couldn't control. Obviously, having guys back after missing significant time – that within itself is an adjustment.

“It’s just about executing game-plans better, staying locked in for 40 minutes – we tend to slow for a five or 10-minute stretch and give teams confidence. So if we can clean those up, I think we'll be a really good team.”

Cheatham suffered a foot fracture at the end of October, and only returned late last month. The 28-year-old import says he’s still working his way back to his best.

“A lot better – I'm finally starting to feel comfortable doing all the natural basketball movements that I was doing before.

“But it's a process – I'm taking it slow, taking it one practice and one game at a time. The guys have done a really good job of getting me back incorporated in everything.”

The Wildcats also had a slow start to their campaign under new coach John Rillie, but now sit second on the table behind well-established leaders Melbourne United.

Unsurprisingly, their resurgence has been spearheaded by superstar import Bryce Cotton.

“Bryce is playing really well,” Cheatham said.

“He's been averaging upwards of 25 points per game – he's the head of the snake obviously, but their supporting cast is also stepping up. They've got guys like [Kristian] Doolittle putting up good numbers and playing really good defence ... Alex Sarr and Jordan Usher ... they're a pretty complete team for the most part.”