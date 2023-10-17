Six reasons to consider the Suzuki outboard motor range

Hello? It’s the water, calling to tell you that with the weather getting more reliable, it’s time to start thinking about getting back out here.

The question is, will you be rocking up with that old outboard currently sitting in the garage covered in spiders, or is this your chance to repower your boat with something quieter, more economic and highly portable?

Well, now’s the time. Suzuki Marine just launched a new promo on its two best portable outboards – the much-loved DF2.5S and DF6AS - with up to $300 in savings available plus a chance to win a prize package worth nearly $16k.

So why would you consider one of these excellent little motors? Let’s take a look at six reasons.

1. Portability

These are two of the most portable outboard motors (OBMs) on the New Zealand market. Looking at their respective weights, the DF2.5S is the lighter of the pair at just 13.5kg (barely heavier than the 24-pack you’ll split with your mates after the day’s fishing), while the DF6AS comes in at about 24kg.

Plus, making life even easier is the in-built carry handle at the back of the DF2.5S’s engine cowling, which also helps when tilting the engine. The DF6AS also has an additional handle on the opposite side.

2. Build quality

Suzuki is one of the biggest OBM manufacturers in the world, and while there are a few features we’ll talk about below which have gone into that popularity, one of the big ones is the general build quality.

These are motors which go the distance. If you’re repowering your boat – even a small one – it’s normal to expect that motor to last as long as you’re looking after them properly. Well, with first-in-class tech, specially formulated anti-corrosion finishes, and a history of multiple National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) awards, that’s exactly what you’ll get with Suzuki.

Some users have found their Suzuki motors last decades when taken care of properly.

Supplied Lightweight, easy to carry, but still packed with punch, both of these OBMs are suitable for a variety of applications.

3. Fuel economy

The Suzuki DF2.5 and DF6A are designed to squeeze every last drop of fuel from the tank, so you should find them more economical than a comparable two-stroke outboard. On top of that, the DF2.5 was awarded the 3-Star Certification for Ultra Low Emissions by the California Air Resources Board, making it more environmentally friendly as well.

Holding a litre of fuel, the DF2.5S integrated fuel tank should give you almost an hour of performance.

4. Noise

When it comes to measuring noise, we’d say the DF2.5 and DF6AS are ‘lack thereof’, at least compared to their peers.

Both of these motors have been built with a variety of features which all come together to reduce vibrations and noise levels. For one, they’re fitted with silencers optimising the capacity and shape of the air intake. Plus, the rocker arm and crankshaft have been innovated to help bring that noise down further, not to mention they’re both water-cooled instead of air-cooled.

5. Multi-purpose

Lightweight, easy to carry, but still packed with punch, both of these OBMs are suitable for a variety of applications. Whether you’re repowering your old aluminium tub, suping up a sailboat or adding more reliability to your dinghy, you’ll find either the Suzuki DF2.5S or DF6AS an optimal choice.

As an added bonus, the DF2.5 also has full-turn 360-degree steering for more convenient manoeuvring, no matter how tight.

Supplied The Suzuki DF2.5 and DF6A are designed to squeeze every last drop of fuel from the tank.

6. The little touches

User-friendliness is a key theme of these motors, and there are two little touches we think are worth noting for their big impact.

While this might apply to the DF6 only, the ability to lay the OBM down on three different sides without fear of oil or fuel leakage nor cause any damage becomes exceptionally convenient in any scenario.

And if you need to idle for a bit? Well, the DF2.5 has neutral function that’s got you covered.

Be in to win

Suzuki is running its campaign on these two outboards from now through to the end of January (or while stocks last, which history tells us might not be for long).

You’ll save up to $300 off the retail price, plus every purchase of a Suzuki portable within this period puts you in the draw to win a Kimple Alloy Boat and Towrex Trailer 4.4M Galv Finish plus Suzuki DF20AEL – that’s a value of nearly $16,000.

To learn more about the promo, head to Suzuki Marine’s website by clicking here.