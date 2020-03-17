Fallen heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr an 'overwhelmed ghetto boy'

The boxing world will be praying that Mexican heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr can return to action with an impact.

Andy Ruiz Jr's embarrassing fall from grace has been described as "a ghetto boy who became overwhelmed by his fame and fortune".

The words comes from his former coach Manny Robles who was axed in the wake of Ruiz losing his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz shocked the boxing world to become Mexico's first world heavyweight champion with his seven round demolition of Joshua in New York last June.

GETTY IMAGES An overweight Andy Ruiz Jr received a boxing lesson from Anthony Joshua in their world title rematch.

But he let himself down in the December rematch in Saudi Arabia, entering the ring horribly overweight to lose a unanimous points decision and the WBO, IBF and WBA belts.

Robles told IFL TV he had not heard from Ruiz since the loss in Saudi Arabia with his axing delivered by the fighter's father.

GETTY IMAGES Trainer Manny Robles, left, wasn't happy with the attitude of Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of his rematch with Antony Joshua.

Robles isn't surprised how the rematch unfolded but he remains hugely disappointed and offered Ruiz's background as a reason for the sloppy defeat.

"You've got to understand he's a ghetto boy," Robles told IFL TV.

"He's a ghetto kid that never had anything in life, and all of a sudden you wake up and you're the champion of the world and have millions of dollars in the bank. You're getting ready to make more millions. It's overwhelming. The situation became so overwhelming for him."

"Obviously I was disappointed, but you never lose faith. Me as an individual, a person and as a coach, I try to hang in there the best that I could, and not lose faith in my fighter and hope that he would wake up one day and realise the importance and the responsibility that he had not only to himself but for all of the fans and the people in boxing."

Robles didn't like some of the company Ruiz found after his world title win and blames part of that for the apparent lack of motivation.

"He made a lot of new friends that weren't around when he had nothing, and unfortunately, people change with money," Robles said.

Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua talk tough ahead of their world heavyweight title rematch.

"I think money and fame. Money changes people. I can't say all but it definitely does, and it changed him. Unfortunately, it changed him for the worse.

"It's hard to wake up in the morning with silk sheets, and have to get up in the morning and go run and go to work.

"But you wake up that way knowing you have all that money in the bank and whatever. As I said, it was much greater than that, and I tried to convince him: 'Look, you have a huge responsibility. If money drives you, go out there and make more. Let's go beat this guy [Anthony Joshua] again.'

"I did everything on my end, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough."

Ruiz has yet to announce his new trainer and has no official comeback fight confirmed though he has spoken of a determination to try to become a two-time world champion.

Ruiz said a fight announcement is "coming soon".

Ruiz is 33-2 with his only other loss coming via a points decision against New Zealand's Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO belt in Auckland in December 2016.

Another fight with Parker remains a marketable option.