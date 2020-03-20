UFC legend Jon Jones takes cheap shot at Israel Adesanya

Kiwi middleweight champion Israel Adesanya lashes out at the New Zealand media over their coverage of the UFC.

UFC legend Jon Jones has finally offered his views on Israel Adesanya's latest title defence and it's clear he wasn't impressed.

A coy Adesanya scored a unanimous points decision over Cuban Yoel Romero in Las Vegas to retain his middleweight title in a performance that copped plenty of criticism.

Jones, the UFC's light heavyweight champion and a potential super fight opponent for Adesanya, waited more than a week to comment on the Kiwi's lacklustre effort.

GETTY IMAGES UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya used his kicking game to see off Yoel Romero in his UFC middleweight title defence.

Prompted by a fan on Twitter, Jones, 32, responded: "Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight without using his wrestling. That's all I'll say."

Adesanya and Jones have a heated relationship which is helping brew a possible showdown though at what weight remains the issue.

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

Adesanya is now 8-0 in the UFC with the 30-year-old one of the organisation's hottest commodities.

Adesanya has said he would like to clear out the middleweight division before taking on Jones.

GETTY IMAGES UFC great Jon Jones has been keeping an eye on Israel Adesayna.

He has not fears about taking on the American at any weight though he taunted Jones to meet him at middleweight, saying he could jump the queue f he was prepared to do that.

"Who gives a f*** about weight? I've never given a f**k about weight. It's never ever been an issue for me," Adesanya told Submission Radio.

"I've been a heavyweight in boxing, in kickboxing and I'll do it again in MMA, so it's never been an issue about weight.

"He can try to run to heavyweight, but I'll chase him down, I'll hunt him down if I have to.

"Let him go to heavyweight. Right now, I'm working at middleweight. Let him come, he can step the line if he comes to middleweight, but I'm sure he can't do that because his frame won't let him.

"So, let me do my work, shut the f*** up and I'll come see you when it's time."