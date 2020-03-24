New twist in Tyson Fury doping allegations

UK Anti-Doping could be powerless to punish Tyson Fury because he handed in his British boxing licence ahead of his WBC world heavyweight title win against Deontay Wilder.

The revelation, reported by BoxingScene and mainstream British media outlets, comes as the UK authority looks at fresh allegations from Fury's 2015 case that claim his positive test for nandrolone didn't involve wild boar meat being consumed. The farmer at the centre of the allegations says he lied to the original hearing and the authority is now examining his credibility as a witness amidst these new claims.

But that could be irrelevant to Fury now as he boxed against Wilder under a Nevada license, having relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) paperwork.

Fury has largely been American-based for his successful comeback from depression with his last three fights held there, including both of his absorbing contests with Wilder.

Fury has had a rocky relationship with the BBBC which is aligned with the UK Anti-Doping Authority.

It seems the British authorities could not suspend him if the allegations were found true, as the two-time champion does not hold their license.

That would leave the matter in the hands of the Nevada commission. They could view it as irrelevant to them with the case happening four years before he sought their license.

But it could put a handbrake on any intentions to stage a unification fight in Britain with Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

Fury's British promoter Frank Warren has dismissed the latest allegations as "rubbish".

Fury's cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie is also caught up in the allegations.