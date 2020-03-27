IOC won't take blame for hosting an Olympic event as boxers test positive for coronavirus

It is the first time in the modern era an Olympics date has been altered for anything but war.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday (Friday NZ time) said it is "not aware of any link" between an Olympic boxing tournament it oversaw in London this month and positive coronavirus tests for six people who were there.

The BBC report that three members of Turkey's team, two fighters and a coach, have tested positive along with three from Croatia's team, a boxer and two coaches.

All were attending the European Olympic qualifying tournament, which was stopped on March 16 after three of the scheduled 11 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GETTY IMAGES The European Olympic boxing qualifiers were stopped after three days because of coronavirus concerns.

The Turkish Boxing Federation has accused organisers of not taking the outbreak seriously enough and "didn't care".

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Parker's hilarious dance moves

* Fury v Wilder III delayed

* Whyte's brutal taunts to Ruiz

* Nyika at peace with postponement

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

"I just want to know, when the whole world was on high alert, why they hosted this event," president Eyup Gozgec told the BBC.

"We didn't see any hygienic standards there. There were no preventative measures."

The members of Turkey's team with the virus were quarantined when they returned home and Marko Marovic of the Croatian Boxing Federation said their infected team members were "stable in quarantine".

Meanwhile, the IOC is not taking responsibility, saying it was "not possible to know the source of infection".

SUPPLIED David Nyika (far right) and New Zealand's team of boxers in a training camp in Thailand ahead of their Olympic qualifiers.

"Many participants were in independently organised training camps in Italy, Britain and in their home countries before the competition started on March 14 and have returned home a while ago," the Olympic body said in a statement.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed this week after sports around the world have been suspended or cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IOC and organisers of the Tokyo Games had repeatedly been adamant the Olympics would go ahead as scheduled in July and August – a stance that was attracting more criticism – but the worsening pandemic and global travel restrictions left them with no choice but to postpone.

The Asian/Oceanian qualifiers featuring Kiwi boxers took place in Jordan from March 3-11 but no cases of coronavirus have been traced back to that event.

There, Hamilton heavyweight David Nyika secured his place at the Tokyo Olympics before it was postponed until 2021.

Responsibility for Olympic boxing was taken over by the IOC last year when it suspended governing body AIBA. A task force was appointed to organise a global series of qualifying tournaments with London hosting the European round.

The IOC also pointed to the British government's role in allowing the boxing tournament to start.

"At the time of the European qualifier in London, there were many sports and other events going on in Britain because there were no governmental restrictions or advice on public events in place," the IOC said.

In that same week in the UK, Liverpool hosted a Champions League football game against Spanish side Atlético Madrid and a marquee horse racing meeting went ahead at Cheltenham.

"The [boxing] event was suspended when the Covid-19 situation developed further," said the IOC, noting "precautionary measures" were in place in London.

No fans attended the last day of bouts.

The Olympic task force expressed "sympathy for the affected athletes and officials and wishes them a very speedy and full recovery".

– AP with Stuff