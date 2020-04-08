Andy Ruiz never learned from Joseph Parker loss, claims Teddy Atlas

Andy Ruiz's would-be trainer Teddy Atlas says the Mexican heavyweight never learned from his loss to Joseph Parker and technical deficiencies rather than weight issues saw him dethroned as world champion.

Atlas says he still hasn't heard from Ruiz about being hired as trainer but the outspoken American has offered his thoughts publicly on why Ruiz was soundly out-pointed by Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia last December with the big Brit winning back his WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Much has been made of Ruiz's weight battles and his awful condition for his rematch with Joshua, including Atlas likening his eating to that of a drug abuser's dependency.

But in a fresh view, Atlas suggested the weight problems were a smokescreen for deeper issues.

In digging around background on Ruiz and looking at ways to make him better, Atlas believed his only other losing performance performance against Parker, where he was beaten over 12 rounds in Auckland in late 2016 for the vacant WBO title, was telling.

"Ruiz lost to Joshua, and everyone blamed it on his weight. I then looked at the tape of the fight against Parker that he lost, and guess what? Other than the weight, you might as well have been looking at the same fight," Atlas revealed on his show THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.

GETTY IMAGES Hard-nosed American boxing trainer Teddy Atlas has delivered another tough assessment of Andy Ruiz.

"Parker fought on the outside. Joshua fought on the outside. Parker boxed. Joshua boxed. Parker used his legs, and Joshua used his legs. Guess what? The Ruiz that was lighter in the Parker fight, much lighter, didn't cut the ring down, he didn't use his jab to get in enough.

"When he got in there, he didn't stay in there. He was one-dimensional in his approach. All the things that he did to lose the Parker fight, he did the same things to lose the Joshua fight.

"But everyone said, 'It's because of the weight.' I'm going to say that even if he [Ruiz] came in lighter after what I saw, I would say that he still would have lost the fight."

STUFF Joseph Parker was too sharp for Andy Ruiz in their WBO title fight in Auckland in 2016.

Atlas said he had drawn up an eight-page document for Ruiz to study, outlining where he felt the former champ needed to improve.

"I'm looking at everything. So there's room for improvement in certain areas otherwise, why would you need me? If you only need me for weight loss, call Jenny Craig. I wrote up these pages and put it together, so if they call me," Atlas said on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.

"To me, it's not about dropping 25 pounds or 30 pounds. To me, it's about making a commitment for the rest of your life. For me to be successful, this kid has to be successful beyond one fight. What happens? He wins a title and then goes up to 300 pounds.

"Remember what happened to Buster Douglas after he beat Mike Tyson. He made all that money, and he lost his title right away to Evander Holyfield. And then he went up to 400 lbs and went into a diabetic coma. He came back after that diabetic coma and was knocked out by Lou Savarese."

Ruiz continues to post photos and videos of himself training and talking of a comeback though he now finds himself stalled by boxing's global shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.