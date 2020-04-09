Joseph Parker channels John Travolta in latest video hit

Kiwi heavyweight is joined by partner Laine as they show off their dancing moves.

New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker has been labelled "the undisputed king of the internet" for his latest lockdown video release.

Parker and his partner Laine team up to deliver a slick rendition of "You're the One That I Want" from the 1978 movie classic Grease.

Parker has all the moves of John Travolta's character Danny with Laine stepping up for a starring role as Olivia Newton-John's Sandy while two of their three children look on with bemusement.

SUPPLIED Joseph Parker is bringing a smile to difficult times again with another slick dance routine.

But at times like these it's amusement that counts and Parker is certainly delivering with his fourth video with his "bubble buddy" talented videographer Kerry Russell.

Their work has hit the right note with the international audience.

Once again it's been picked up by mainstream and specialist boxing media around the world and brought joy to Parker's fans.

British broadcaster Adam Catterall said "the undisputed king of the internet back" as he gave the video a plug.

One fan said Parker was "showing the sort of banter levels that will guarantee him a place on every Sky PPV card for the foreseeable future".

The best thing to come out of this situation is Joseph Parker's creativity & production skills. Brilliant! — ANDER (@Anderizms) April 8, 2020

Parker was described as "the perfect amount of weird" while another fan felt the lockdown was bringing out the best in the heavyweight, saying "Parker is clearly more charismatic than he has shown on fight build ups/nights".