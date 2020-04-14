Eddie Hearn's exciting plans for Joseph Parker

Kiwi heavyweight is joined by partner Laine as they show off their dancing moves.

British promoter Eddie Hearn has outlined his hopes for Joseph Parker, saying he wants to move the Kiwi heavyweight towards a world title shot and presented a list of exciting potential opponents.

Parker, the former WBO champion, has one fight left on his opening deal with Hearn at Matchroom Boxing though there are strong intentions to extend their relationship.

With boxing stalled by the coronaviras pandemic Parker joined Hearn on a Facetime Live chat where the powerbroker made it clear he has big plans for the New Zealander.

KERRY RUSSELL / TEAM PARKER Joseph Parker acknowledges his fans after his win over Shawndell Winters in Texas.

Negotiations for an all-Kiwi fight with Junior Fa in New Zealand have stalled with Fa wanting too much money.

Hearn likes the idea of Parker v Fa to launch streaming giant DAZN to New Zealand but indicated there were bigger and better options for Parker if that falls away.

"That's an interesting fight for the country, but I want to get [Parker] back to a world title fight," Hearn said on their live chat.

"For me, I would still love to see the fight with you and Derek Chisora. Obviously he's going to fight Oleksandr Usyk ... was May 23, that's now postponed.

"I want to move you towards a world championship shot and I think, you look at the division right now, I love the fight with you and Luis Ortiz, I love the rematch with Dillian Whyte, I even like the Andy Ruiz rematch, to be honest with you. I think Ruiz is really interesting for you.

"You've got (Filip) Hrgovic is up there, making moves, you've got Michael Hunter. You and Alexander Povetkin is a great fight, as well, we'll see what happens with Whyte."

MATCHROOM BOXING Joseph Parker and his British promoter Eddie Hearn are trying to plot a path towards another world title shot for the New Zealand heavyweight.

Hearn has a backlog of fights to deal with including Whyte v Povetkin which has been moved to July. Parker remains to desperate to avenge his 2018 loss to Whyte.

Ruiz would be a juicy option with Parker controversially beating the Mexican-American in late 2016 to claim the WBO belt vacated by Tyson Fury.

Ruiz recovered to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF titles with his stunning upset of Anthony Joshua in New York last year. Joshua won the belts back in their subsequent rematch.

But Ruiz has become something of a cult figure and a fight with Parker - the only fighter other than Joshua to beat him - would be highly marketable, particularly in the United States where Hearn has cards to fill.

The Chisora v Usyk fight has major ramifications to Parker in terms of a potential shot at the WBO belt if it is vacated by Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is No 1 at the WBO behind champion Joshua with Parker at No 2.

Hearn predicted boxing would return in strong shape when the global medical emergency retreated.

"When we as the world returns to sport, everyone will be looking to capture the attention and space, so if we don't come back and make major fights we ain't doing our jobs. The heavyweight division is on fire."

Hearn said he was impressed by Parker's most recent win, a stunning knockout of Shawndell Winters in Texas on March 1.

"A Lot of people were under-rating Winters, but he came to fight and I thought once you [Parker] got into your groove it was a great performance."

Hearn was also impressed by the work Parker was doing with his videographer Kerry Russell to maintain his profile during the coronavirus lockdown.